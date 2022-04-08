Glenn Bill, World-Renowned Speaker & Author, Hits #1 International Best-Seller List Second Time & Hosts First Live Event

Glenn Bill, Success 125 Finalist

"Glenn Brings the fundamentals of the past into the present and future of real estate sales. He is simply the real deal for your live training events.” — Glenn Sanford, CEO eXp World Holdings, Inc./CEO SUCCESS Enterprises.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenn Bill, the famed attitude keynote speaker & podcast host is starting off the new year with a huge bang. Recently, Bill won the Best of Los Angeles Award- "BEST PROFESSIONAL SALES BOOK - 2022", became a SUCCESS 125 Award Winner, and now has his book hit a #1 best-seller list.

"Glenn Brings the fundamentals of the past into the present and future of real estate sales. He is simply the real deal for your live training events," raves Glenn Sanford, CEO eXp World Holdings, Inc./CEO SUCCESS Enterprises.

Bill's professional sales book, "Source of Sales: A Realtor’s Guide to Increased Confidence, Conversion, and Commissions" became a #1 International Bestseller. Source of Sales is #1 in 121 Categories in 11 Countries. The book, which was released in January 2022, is an outstanding look and self-study course designed to help realtors and loan originators sell 52 properties per year and establish a business worth having and operating instead of it running you.

"Bill is smashing 35 years of his in-the-street raw and real training and making a difference in the lives of every audience he touches. He blew his last launch out of the water," raves Rory Carruthers, #1 International Bestselling Author.

Glenn manages to fit 35 years of top-performing selling into this book and workbook, which has been used to train realtors all over America for the past ten years and is now available in book and online format.

Bill has been teaching Source of Sales around the country for a decade, but only recently published a book and workbook to provide his followers another chance to collaborate with him. Source of Sales is a one-and-a-half-day, cutting-edge personal development, and agent development seminar. It focuses on five fundamentals of realty and life success: self-mastery, prospecting mastery, buyer mastery, seller mastery, and value mastery.

Learn more about how to hire Glenn and view his testimonials at www.glennbill.com.

Bill just completed his first live event to promote the book and train realtors on the route to increasing their revenue, life, and customer experiences at the Hilton Granite City in Dallas/Plano, Texas, to ramp up a serious cause of putting Source of Sales training out into the world. Bill sure has a lot more of events to come so stay tuned.

---------

Glenn Bill is a Keynote Speaker, #1 International Best-Selling Author of www.abcsofattitude.com (download his free playbook here), and Award-Winning Podcast Host of the Get Attitude Podcast. The Get Attitude Podcast is produced by Jason Aaron, Jolliff Digital Production (jason@JasonAaron.pro and www.JasonAaron.pro). Contact him if you or someone you know would like to be featured on the Get Attitude Podcast. He works with companies to improve culture and profits to stay ahead of the current market conditions. Contact: glenn@glennbill.com or 317-590-7757.

For those who are Event Planner's, CEO's or Business Owner's and want to have Glenn inspire, challenge, and boost morale in the company, have him come deliver his mesmerizing keynote addresses on Attitude as it relates to Sales, Disruption, Leadership, Customer Service, Morale, and Culture as well as Diversity and inclusion. Glenn is also available for television appearances for news and talk shows for analysis of attitudes and actions of newsworthy stories, people, and events. He can also speak in news segments on how to change one's attitude from negative to positive in a matter of minutes.