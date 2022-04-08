The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Babies and Butterflies

A Collection of Infant Portraits and Butterflies — The Beauty Behind the Neonatal ICU

“Happiness is like a butterfly; the more you chase it, the more it will elude you, but if you turn your attention to other things, it will come and sit softly on your shoulder.”—” — Henry David Thoreau.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Barbara Weishuhn will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Babies and Butterflies. The book was full of adorable and colorful collections of baby portraits and species of butterflies captured by the author. The author wanted to share the precious photos of the babies and children who have passed through her life, including the different species of butterflies that all we know represent hope and new life, to pass on the inspiration that has been helpful to me through many situations in life. It shall help you encourage and attain happiness.

Barbara Weishuhn is a retired licensed practical nurse with working experience of forty-five years. She spent thirty-two years of her career caring for infants in the neonatal intensive care unit in Saginaw, Michigan. With a love for photography, she had the privilege to collect the photos of the neonatal babies hanging on the walls during the last ten years of her time in the NICU. During her tenure, she did a monthly display board for the staff and visitors entitled “For Your Inspiration.”

Babies and Butterflies

Written by: Barbara Weishuhn

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.