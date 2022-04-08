The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, An American Dream

The Journey of An Orphaned Girl During the Irish Potato Famine in the 1840s

“Hannah was no stranger to bigots; she witnessed bigotry at the plantation every day. She knew one when she saw one, and she was not about to allow Rose to fall victim to bigotry.” — By Ray Banister.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Ray Banister will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled An American Dream. The book is a historical fiction story of unrivaled bravery shown by an Irish child named Rose O’Malley; orphaned by the infamous Irish potato famine in the 1840s. She came to America alone, on a disease-infested famine era of uncontested bigotry and legalized slavery and ultimately dedicated her life to eradicating injustice.

The famine went back to September 1845. Mostly healthy green leaves on potato plants suddenly turned black, curled, and then rotted. As fungal spores multiplied, cool breezes quickly spread that same unchecked blight to surrounding plants throughout all the

potato fields in Ireland. It was great devastation making the whole of Ireland into a horrifying tribulation. In the next few years, more than a million Irish men, women, and children would die from mass starvation or from infectious diseases resulting from that mysterious plague and the lack of government intervention.

“Excellent read! I thoroughly enjoyed this story. I felt transported to this time and really connected to the characters. This is a must-read.”

— Amazon Customer Review.

Ray Banister is a seventh-generation Irish-American who grew up in South Carolina,

attended Clemson University before embarking on a 21-year career as a tool engineer,

and then retired to start his own business manufacturing medical prostheses.

