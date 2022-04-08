Maryland State Police Accepting Applications For 2022 Leadership And Career Development Seminar

April 8, 2022

(PIKESVILLE, Md.) – The Maryland State Police announces the third annual Leadership and Career Development Seminar, a free event held to develop interest and introduce future generations of young men and women about the career opportunities with the Department, will take place in July. Applications for the free event are still being accepted.

The two-day, action packed seminar is free and will be held from July 29-31, 2022 at the Maryland State Police Training Academy in Sykesville. High school rising juniors and seniors and incoming college freshmen interested in starting a career in law enforcement – either sworn or civilian – are invited to learn about the Maryland State Police from troopers and civilian employees who specialize in a wide range of expertise. The seminar is a way to identify young talent and foster a relationship with the community. The goal is to provide participants with hands-on experiences and an introduction to the Department’s mission critical career opportunities.

Attendees will learn about emergency communications, fitness and defensive tactics, facets of a career law enforcement, leadership, digital forensics/cybersecurity and details into our diverse civilian occupations. Troopers and civilian employees from various specialized units will be on hand to share their experiences about life as a state trooper or as a civilian employee in a law enforcement career. This will include representatives from criminal investigations, forensic sciences, police communications, information technology and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Along with this exciting opportunity, food and lodging will be provided on the campus of the Maryland State Police Academy. Each barrack commander will select one applicant to represent their respective county, including Baltimore City.

To qualify for enrollment, applicants must submit either a two-minute self-taped video or a written essay to explain why they are interested in a career in law enforcement. The deadline for applications remains open. For more application guidelines, please visit https://mdsp.maryland.gov/Careers/Pages/Youth-Leadership-Seminar.aspx.

Questions about the seminar and the application process can be emailed to msp.youthprograms@maryland.gov.

