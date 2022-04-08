Sullivan Cedar Shake Roof Cleaning Restoring Roofs to their Full Glory

The company is one of the most trusted cedar shake roof cleaning companies in Iowa and surrounding states.

PLEASANT HILL, IOWA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sullivan Cedar Shake Roof Cleaning is pleased to announce it is continuing to support clients in cleaning, preserving, and restoring their cedar shake roofs to extend their lifespans.Sullivan Cedar Shake Roof Cleaning was founded in 2009 by Bruce Sullivan, a former fishing boat captain and Union Pacific Railroad conductor/engineer. The company cleans and restores cedar shake wood roofs, siding, and more, utilising a proprietary process and cleaning solution that is safe for kids, pets, and landscaping – a process called The Sullivan Method. Sullivan created the company after developing a passion for cedar shakes and shingles, spending countless hours of research developing the best cleaning process and solution for this special roofing material.“A professional cedar shake roof cleaning today , will keep the dreaded roofers away!” says founder of the company, Bruce Sullivan. “What cedar roof homeowners need to know is that most cleaning companies don’t understand the critical needs of their roofs, mainly because it is such a specialty area. Fortunately, through my relentless pursuit to know everything there is about cedar shake roofs, I’ve become one of the most sought-after roof cleaners in the area. I even train much of the competition myself – something I’m proud to do for our communities.”According to Sullivan, since cedar shakes are organic, they must be maintained and cleaned every 10 years to preserve their integrity. If done correctly, the average cedar shake roof can last 40-60 years, depending on the grade of the cedar shake. As part of the company’s service, Sullivan Cedar Shake Roof Cleaning will remove all algae, moss, mold, mildew, lichen, and brown rot fungi from the shakes with a citrus-based solution that is non-toxic and non-caustic. Sullivan also uses a steam-processed oil to preserve the shakes, too. This will all help to extend the lifespan of the shake roof, while restoring its beauty.Currently, Sullivan Cedar Shake Roof Cleaning operates in the states of Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.For more information about Sullivan Cedar Shake Roof Cleaning, or to get a free estimate, please visit https://cedarshakesroofcleaning.com About Sullivan Cedar Shake Roof CleaningSullivan Cedar Shake Roof Cleaning was founded by Bruce Sullivan, an industry professional with over 50 years cleaning and restoring cedar shake roofs. Sullivan’s service so exceptional that, in all of his years of service, he has never received a negative review from clients.