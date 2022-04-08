CA COMMUNITY COLLEGE EMPLOYEES/ STUDENTS CHALLENGE COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATES.
PRESS CONFERENCE INVITATIONSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS CONFERENCE INVITAION:
Attorney and Retired Judge, Gary Kreep with the California Constitutional Rights Foundation and employees/students from Grossmont-Cuyamaca, San Diego, and South Orange County Community College District file lawsuit to block mandatory CV-19 Vaccine Mandates.
The lawsuit Case Number: 22cv424-L-BLM
A link to the 400 page brief is located here: Community Colleges Lawsuit Brief
Plaintiffs and attorney’s will hold a press conference:
- Monday, April 11th, 2022, 9 a.m., at the
- Legacy Center- Pavilion on the top floor in the Library
875 Hotel Circle South San Diego, CA 92108
We encourage members of the public to join us. Paid parking onsite in the parking structure.
Elected officials, candidates, and other have been invited to attend and speak. Also speaking will be the lead Attorney, Gary Kreep and lead plaintiffs involved in the suit.
The lawsuit filed on March 30, 2022, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California (Court), addresses violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights act of 1964 and religious liberties, among other serious statutory and constitutional violations. The plaintiffs claim the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates are illegal and unconstitutional in that they purport to remove federal civil rights and constitutional protections. They are asking the Court to issue preliminary and permanent injunctions to block the mandates currently in existence in the California Community College system.
California Constitutional Rights Foundation
United for Civil Rights (CCD's)
Lee DeMeo
California Constitutional Rights Foundation
+1 760-580-7276
email us here