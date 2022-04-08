Submit Release
News Search

There were 768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,886 in the last 365 days.

Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division Helps Raise More Than $5.5 million for Montana Non-Profits

HELENA —The Montana Department of Justice announced today that in fiscal year 2021 the Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) helped Montana non-profit organizations raise $5,669,311 million through the highly popular specialty plate program.

Currently, customers can select from more than 200 specialty plates. The wide variety of designs represent organizations ranging from veterans, first responders, colleges and universities, service groups, youth groups, community support initiatives, and a variety of other non-profit organizations across Montana.

“The MVD’s specialty plate program is a great way for Montanans to support their favorite non-profits including first responder, veteran, and agricultural organizations,” MVD Administrator Laurie Bakri said. “The amount of donations the program sends to charitable organizations each year makes it clear that Montanans care about their communities and we’re proud to be a part of that.”

During the vehicle registration process, Montanans have the opportunity to select a specialty plate. The donation fee between $20 and $35 is set by the plate sponsor and goes to the non-profit organization associated with the license plate in addition to the $10 administrative cost and $10 production cost.

In 2021, MVD introduced eight new specialty plates (artwork included below):

  • Baker Baseball Association
  • Friends of Montana PBS, Inc.
  • Gallatin Ice Foundation
  • Montana Agriculture Heritage Foundation
  • Montana Veterans Alliance
  • Montana Youth Sports Association
  • Public Land Water Access Association Inc
  • USS Montana Committee, Inc.

When applying for a specialty plate, an organization must pay an application and administrative fee and submit documentation proving that they are a legitimate, non-profit with good standing in Montana. Organizations must sell at least 400 specialty plates within three years following the initial plate release date and maintain the 400 minimum throughout the plate’s existence, or the specialty plate is subject to revocation.

Find information on how to apply for a specialty here: https://media.dojmt.gov/wp-content/uploads/MV118-Specialty-License-Plate-Instructions-0322-1.pdf.

To see all specialty plates currently available, click here: https://dojmt.gov/driving/plate-designs-and-fees/.

You just read:

Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division Helps Raise More Than $5.5 million for Montana Non-Profits

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.