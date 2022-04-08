April 11 is a Day of Action to Protest Tax Fraud in the Construction Industry
The Carpenters Union Takes a Stand Against Worker Misclassification & Tax Fraud in the Construction IndustryMERRILLVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local carpenters and elected officials are holding an informational meeting to call attention to the growing problem of construction industry tax fraud. Carpenters throughout the United States and Canada will also be protesting fraud in the construction industry from April 11 through the 16th.
Details of our event:
Educational Meeting with Lawmakers
Monday, April 11th, 2022
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
1560 E 70th Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
Speakers include:
Jeremy Rivas – Porter County Councilman
Jim Pressel – Indiana State Representative District 20
Mike Bohacek – Indiana State Senator District 8
Rodney Pol Jr. – Indiana State Senator District 4
Frank Mrvan – U.S. Congressman District 1
John Lake – LaPorte County Prosecutor
“It’s a question of fairness,” said Mike Kwiatkowski, Executive Secretary-Treasurer for the Indiana Kentucky Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters. “As taxpayers prepare to file their returns, we are standing up against unlawful practices that have been business-as-usual for too long in construction. As a result, taxpayers lose government services, and law-abiding businesses and their employees lose work to the cheaters.”
Tax fraud hurts everyone. Workers are paid off the books or intentionally misclassified as independent contractors by shady subcontractors and labor brokers who are hired by contractors to underbid law-abiding businesses. Fraud happens on all types of projects, including taxpayer-funded construction. Rampant cheating causes a massive loss of revenue and makes it difficult to fight COVID-19, repair roads, bridges and schools, care for veterans and shore up Medicare and Social Security.
According to a new study recently completed for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, the construction industry tax fraud epidemic is costing U.S. taxpayers more than $8.4 billion a year. Some 1.3 to 2.16 million construction workers are paid off the books or misclassified as independent contractors when they are really employees.
In Indiana, the estimated loss is over $405 million dollars annually - money that could be spent hiring teachers, state troopers or resurfacing roads.
Scores of Days of Action events are being held throughout the U.S. and Canada from April 11-16. Visit StopTaxFraud.net/StandUp for more information.
About Indiana Kentucky Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters: Indiana Kentucky Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters (IKORCC) represents over 35,000 men and women tradespeople in 40 locals in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and parts of West Virginia and Tennessee. A proud affiliate of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, which has a century-plus tradition of representing the best of building trades.
Learn more at ikorcc.com
