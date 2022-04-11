New dating app backed by crypto [PUREMATCH] seems set to shakeup the industry
PureMatch was created to help bridge the gap in today’s ‘Cancel Culture’ world.
With an ever increasing cancel culture narrative, we go against that grain and offer a platform whereby people will not be cancelled based on who they wish to meet to find love.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is PureMatch token.
— Stuart Hopkins CEO
We are sure if Elon Musk, heard about this one, he would also jump onboard [PUREMATCH] has been developed to go against the grain of cancel culture.
[PUREMATCH] PureMatch is a dating app platform based on a tinder style UI and UX methodology. The app has been developed using Flutter for both IOS and Android and is currently available in the PlayStore. The app was developed to support a new type of niche, in an uncertain world, whereby couples wish to meet who share likeminded opinions. PureMatch was set up to bridge that gap, to bring together people who have the right to date anyone without being cancelled or discriminated against. It has become clearer as we move further into 2022, that living in a world where cancel culture is becoming the norm, PureMatch gives freedom of choice.
Highlight/Vision
PureMatch for android is currently available on the PlayStore with new users setting up profiles daily.
PureMatch has been created on the BNB Chain, the PureMatch-token will be used for in app purchases, refer a friend, gifts for friends, and integrated wallet. This will allow users to send PureMatch token to each other. Users will receive tokens for referring friends to the app. In app adverts set up by companies wishing to Market their business will be paid for using PureMatch Token creating a cycle in the ecosystem.
The PureMatch app allows for in app announcements to all users to keep our userbase up to date with new features and Token information.
PureMatch crypto will allow users of the app to send crypto to other members, use for in app purchases. Users will be able to NFT their profile picture, companies who wish to advertise will also have to pay in PureMatch Token.
The ultimate stage in PureMatch Token is to branch out to the VR world. So watch this space.
