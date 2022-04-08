The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Yosemite Summer

What Did They Discover During Their Spiritual Challenge?

“Music then filled the night and, the curtains parted. An offstage narrator began to tell the story of Elijan the Tishbite and the 450 prophets of Ba’al. There were two piles of stones .” — John C. Owens

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author John C. Owens will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book title, Yosemite Summer. A mystery novel about a group of young men who had a spiritual challenge who unexpectedly encounter supernatural evil in a series of powerful events which also deals with a missing girl. Former detective Lou Decker and his companion, Hank Cloud travel to California to assist in the investigation with spectacular results.

“Okay... a lot is going on in this tale. I had to read a couple of sections more than once to make sure I was understanding things correctly. Keep up the good work John! You’re getting better.” — Amazon Customer Review.

John C. Owens, M.D. practiced emergency medicine for 35 years in the Detroit urban area and the hinterlands along Lake Michigan. He served as Van Buren County assistant medical examiner for a decade encountering death and homicide in many forms.

Yosemite Summer

Written by: John C. Owens

