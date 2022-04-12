Alabama AgTech Innovator CHONEX/STRONGSOIL Offers Sustainable, Affordable Solution to Skyrocketing Fertilizer Prices
CHONEX helps farmers increase yields and reduce fertilizer use with a sustainable alternative to expensive chemical fertilizers
With fertilizer prices skyrocketing, farmers need affordable solutions. STRONGSOIL allows farmers to reduce synthetic chemical fertilizers while improving crop nutrients and yields.”BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alabama AgTech firm CHONEX is delivering on a big vision: to help farmers increase yields and reduce fertilizer use by providing a sustainable alternative to expensive chemical fertilizers and other synthetic inputs that benefit crops short term but degrade soil health in the long term.
— Michael Lynch, CHONEX founder and CEO
CHONEX produces STRONGSOIL, a microbial concentrate that restores a thriving microbe population to soil. “Healthy soil is living soil. Unfortunately, decades of chemical-intensive agriculture have depleted agricultural soil of the microbes that are essential to plant growth,” says Michael Lynch, CHONEX founder and CEO. “Microbes are responsible for facilitating nutrient uptake by plants, building healthy soil structure with organic matter, and storing carbon in soil, just to name a few of their functions. When soil lacks a healthy population of microbes, more fertilizer is needed to maintain yields, and crops grown in this way are not as nutrient-dense as crops grown in healthy soil. With fertilizer prices skyrocketing, farmers need affordable solutions. STRONGSOIL allows farmers to reduce synthetic chemical fertilizers while improving crop nutrients and yields.”
Over the past year, fertilizer prices have increased dramatically: The latest Producer Price Index for fertilizer materials shows a 90% increase from a year ago.
Some growers are cutting back on fertilizer to save money, knowing that they might sacrifice yield at harvest. Lynch recommends that farmers cut back on expensive fertilizer but maintain crop quality by using STRONGSOIL alongside their reduced fertilizer application. Now in its second year of field trials, STRONGSOIL will be used in 50 trials in 10 states, including Grand Farm Education and Research Initiative in North Dakota, which is focused on developing the future farm.
STRONGSOIL has proven its strength to Chas Potter, a seventh-generation farmer in Lexington, Virginia, who tested it on corn and hay last year. “Across the board, it was a 30% yield increase in corn and hay. This year we’re bringing STRONGSOIL back and we’re going to do 100% of the farm,” said Potter.
STRONGSOIL is produced from layer chicken manure in egg production. It may not sound innovative to use manure for fertilizer, but CHONEX has developed a proprietary process utilizing the black soldier fly to consume the manure converting it to frass and destroying the harmful pathogens that can inhabit manure. The result is a granular, lightweight product that is brewed into a STRONGSOIL Tea, which is then applied to soil, inoculating it with hundreds of millions beneficial live microbes per milliliter. Key to STRONGSOIL’s functionality is the consistency of the product and the breadth of microbe biodiversity.
In addition to benefiting farmers, STRONGSOIL benefits the environment in multiple ways, by upcycling layer chicken manure, reducing the amount of fertilizer used, and reducing reliance on agricultural pesticides and herbicides. Reducing the amount of fertilizer used also reduces the amount of fertilizer that is washed into waterways and solubilized into the air. By adding microbes to the soil, STRONGSOIL enhances the soil’s ability to absorb and store CO2 and counter greenhouse gassing.
About CHONEX
CHONEX is based in Birmingham, Alabama, and produces STRONGSOIL, a dry microbial concentrate, at its plant in Robertsdale, Alabama. The company has multiple patents pending on its proprietary process. More information is available at STRONGSOIL.com.
