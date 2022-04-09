New Documentary Following Baseball's Most Famous Fan, Legendary Ballhawk Zack Hample, Now Available In Japan

Japanese Poster Wide Zack Hample At The Tokyo Dome In 2012 ザックハンプル対世界

The film is subtitled for Japanese viewers and available for rental and purchase on digital platforms including Apple, Amazon, and Vimeo On Demand in Japan.

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Siegel Films is pleased to announce the worldwide release of the feature-length (95 minute) documentary "Zack Hample vs. The World", just in time for the 2022 season's opening day. The film is being distributed globally by 1091 Pictures, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company. It is currently the top sports documentary on the Apple TV/iTunes digital storefront in the United States. The documentary is subtitled for Japanese viewers and available for rental and purchase on digital platforms including Apple, Amazon , and Vimeo On Demand in Japan.Zack Hample isn’t a professional baseball player, but for decades he’s been racking up stats as if he were. The legendary “ballhawk” has attended thousands of Major League Baseball games across every ballpark in the country on his journey to snag 10,000 baseballs from the stands. Along the way he’s found himself at the center of some of the game’s biggest moments and controversies – including Mike Trout’s first home run and Alex Rodriguez’s 3,000th hit – and has undeniably become baseball’s most celebrated and infamous fan. The film takes an intimate look into Zack’s astounding, true-life story that must be seen to be believed.While Zack has been frequently covered in the media over the years, this documentary tells the complete and untold story of who Zack really is outside of the ballpark and why he has devoted so much time and energy to becoming such a global phenomenon.In recent years, Zack has become an internet sensation with over a half million YouTube subscribers and over a million followers across social media, including many in Japan and throughout Asia. Zack visited Japan to attend Major League Baseball's Opening Series at the Tokyo Dome in both 2012 and 2019. His 2019 YouTube video chronicling his visit to the Tokyo Dome has over 4.2 million views.At a time when baseball is poised to return from its first lockout since 1995, the documentary is a love letter to America’s pastime, a celebration of fandom, and a poignant reminder that there’s nothing quite like being at the ballpark.The film – a passion project, 14 years in the making – was produced and directed by Jeff Siegel, an Emmy award-winning filmmaker and graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, who has created projects for Major League Baseball, ESPN Films’ “30 For 30” series, and Billy Joel. He produced the Netflix Original Documentary Series This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (2021) which was named by Variety as one of “the best documentary series of 2021.”The documentary features interviews with three-time MLB All-Star closer Heath Bell, Tyler Kepner of The New York Times, Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal, Maria Marino of SportsNet New York, sports psychologist Dr. Jonathan Fader, sports business reporter Darren Rovell, MLB broadcaster Matt Vasgersian, “Marlins Man” Laurence Leavy, and Zack’s mom Naomi Hample.ザックハンプルはプロ野球選手ではありませんが、何十年もの間、まるで彼がそうであるかのように統計を積み上げてきました。伝説的な「ボールホーク」は、スタンドから10,000の野球をキャッチするために、国内のすべての球場で数千のメジャーリーグ野球の試合に参加しました。その過程で、マイク・トラウトの最初の本塁打やアレックス・ロドリゲスの3,000回目のヒットなど、ゲームの最大の瞬間と論争の中心にいることに気づき、野球で最も有名で悪名高いファンになったことは間違いありません。ザックの人気と悪評の高まりは、ソーシャルメディアの分裂的なレンズを通して発揮されており、100万人を超えるフォロワーと大勢の嫌悪者が彼に否定的なメッセージを投稿していることから、ザックを無視することはできません。スーパーファンのこの親密な肖像画は、席にいるファンの珍しい偉業を探求し、フィールドの一部のプレーヤーと同じくらい有名になり、信じられるために見なければならないザックの驚異的な実生活の物語を深く掘り下げます。ドキュメンタリーは野球へのラブレターであり、野球の試合に参加することほど素晴らしいことはないということを思い出させてくれます。Download all press materials at https://bit.ly/3KNJ0Ie

Zack Hample vs. The World Official Trailer