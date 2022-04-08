Community feedback sought to identify Kerr-Tar, Mid-Carolina and Triangle J regions community climate hazards

Community members from the Kerr-Tar, Mid-Carolina and Triangle J council of governments regions are invited to attend a public workshop to discuss and identify locations that are subject to damage or loss due to climate hazards. Workshop attendees will also be provided an opportunity to share personal experiences with disaster preparedness and recovery. An initiative of the Regional Resilience Portfolio Program, the workshop is an opportunity for residents to provide direct input on the development of a regional vulnerability assessment. The assessment will be released for public comment before it is finalized and used to create a portfolio of priority community resiliency projects.

The Regional Resilience Portfolio Program is a component of the larger Regions Innovating for Strong Economies & Environment (RISE) Program. RISE is a partnership between the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) and N.C. Rural Center, in collaboration with the N.C. Councils of Governments.

The Regional Resilience Portfolio Program serves the following council of governments regions: Kerr-Tar, Upper Coastal Plain, Albemarle, Mid-Carolina, Mid-East, Lumber River, Cape Fear, Eastern Carolina and Triangle J (except for Wake, Durham and Orange counties). A list of counties for each region can be found on the RISE website, along with a program kickoff announcement.

Members of the public who wish to attend the April meetings should follow the steps below to register online for one of the workshops:

Kerr-Tar Council of Governments Region Public Workshops (Franklin, Granville, Person, Vance and Warren counties) April 28: 10:30 a.m.–Noon (online meeting) Register at: http://tinyurl.com/2eyyk7zz April 28, 6–7:30 p.m. (online meeting) Register at: http://tinyurl.com/294sc2p5

Mid-Carolina Council of Governments Region Public Workshop (Cumberland, Harnett and Sampson counties) April 26: 5:30–7 p.m. (online meetings) Register at: https://bit.ly/3urOxPr

Triangle J Council of Governments Region Public Workshop (Chatham, Johnston, Lee and Moore counties) April 27: 5:30–7 p.m. (online meeting) Register at: https://bit.ly/3jd86nZ

RISE is funded by a $1.1 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant, with support from both NCORR and N.C. Rural Center. The Duke Energy Foundation has committed $600,000 to offer Accelerator Grants to the regions for priority projects identified as an outcome of the program. RISE is managed by NCORR, a division of the N.C. Department of Public Safety. To learn more about the program or what’s happening in each council of government region, visit the RISE website.