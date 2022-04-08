Texas Regional Games Presented by The Hartford Hosts Hundreds of Athletes with Physical Disabilities in San Antonio, TX
The Hartford to support event with surprise equipment donations, World Champion athlete meet and greets and inaugural Human Achievement award
We want to give young athletes with physical disabilities the platform to become independent and confident young adults through the power of sport”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of athletes with disabilities are experiencing the power of sport and realizing their true potential by competing at the Texas Regional Games presented by The Hartford. The event is taking place at Morgan’s Wonderland Park, Morgan’s Wonderland Sport, STAR Soccer Complex and Heroes Stadium on April 7-10.
— Texas Regional Para Sport Director Wendy Gumbert
Now in its 11th year, the Texas Regional Games presented by The Hartford is among the most prominent adaptive sport competitions in the United States. Texas Regional Games will host over 200 athletes competing in nine sport competitions. The games are for novice to competitive athletes with physical and visual disabilities.
The Hartford, along with World Champion wheelchair tennis player, Dana Mathewson, will surprise six local athletes during the event. Five athletes will receive custom-fit adaptive sports equipment and the other will receive The Hartford’s Human Achievement Award. The award is given to an athlete, nominated by their peers, who serves as an advocate for the adaptive sports movement and inspires others as a role model.
“We want to give young athletes with physical disabilities the platform to become independent and confident young adults through the power of sport,” said Texas Regional Para Sport Director Wendy Gumbert.
The Texas Regional Games, sanctioned by Move United, is part of The Hartford Competition Series which brings together five premier competitive adaptive sports events across the country. Each event in the series includes World Champion athlete meet and greets, surprise equipment donations and the Human Achievement award. “It is exciting to have some amazing Paralympic athletes coming to meet and greet our young Texas Regional Games participants,” Gumbert said. Jen Lee, a local USA Sled Hockey athlete who completed his rehabilitation at the Center for the Intrepid and just won a Gold medal at the Beijing Paralympic Games; Cheri Madsen, who has won 10 Paralympic medals in her career with a silver and bronze medal from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games in the 400M and 100M; Darlene Hunter, who has 3 Paralympic medals with USA Basketball winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games; and Team Hartford athlete and wheelchair tennis star Dana Mathewson, who competed at her first Paralympic Games at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Each competition is sanctioned and often serves as a pipeline to elite competition at the national and international level. This competition is also a qualifier for the Move United Junior Nationals presented by The Hartford, which is scheduled for July 16-22, 2022, in Metro Denver, Colorado. In addition, many Texas Regional Games athletes are preparing to qualify for the 2022 University Interscholastic League (UIL) State Track and Field Championships. Student athletes with physical disabilities compete under the UIL school-based program in the 100M dash, 400M dash and shot put. For Army, Navy, and Marine Corps athletes, TRG will serve as a pre competition as they prepare for the 2022 Warrior Games in August.
“We are dedicated to raising awareness of adaptive sports and expanding access to sports participation for people of all abilities,” said The Hartford’s Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Claire Burns. “We are proud to sponsor the Texas Regional Games and remain steadfast in our long-standing commitment to advancing the adaptive sports movement.”
The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for nearly 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports in partnership with its world class Team Hartford athletes, and hosting The Hartford’s Competition Series, five premier competitive adaptive sports events.
The event is also sponsored by Morgan’s Wonderland, Circle Bar Foundation, Maxwell Medical, HEB, Southwest Wheelchair Athletic Association, and Lone Star PVA. For more information, visit https://texasregionalgames.com.
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 2402682180
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other