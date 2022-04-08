National Minority Health Month: Importance of Breast Exams for Early Detection of Breast Cancer
Dr. Melanie Crutchfield-Whitten encourages all women to schedule a breast cancer screeningCOLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April is National Minority Health Month, a time when communities and organizations work together to raise awareness about the unique health needs of racial and ethnic minorities. This year, Dr. Melanie Crutchfield-Whitten is advocating the importance of breast exams for the early detection of breast cancer, especially in minority patients.
Dr. Crutchfield-Whitten is a surgical breast oncologist specializing in diagnosing and treating breast cancer in minority patients. She has seen firsthand how important it is for all women to get regular mammograms and breast exams during National Minority Health Month and throughout the year.
Despite being less likely to develop breast cancer than white women, black women are more likely to die from the disease. That may be due in part to a lack of access to screening and diagnostic services and a lack of knowledge about the importance of early detection.
Hispanic women are also at increased risk for developing and dying from breast cancer. In fact, Hispanic women have the highest mortality rates from breast cancer of any racial or ethnic group in the United States. Often cultural barriers prevent Hispanic women from seeking out medical care.
Dr. Crutchfield-Whitten urges all women to make sure they are getting regular breast exams regardless of race or ethnicity. Screenings can catch breast cancer in its early stages, when it is most treatable. In addition to screenings, awareness of breast cancer risk factors can help women make informed decisions about their health. For example, knowing that family history is a risk factor for breast cancer can prompt a woman to get screened regularly. Ultimately, increasing awareness surrounding breast cancer is incredibly important in saving lives.
Dr. Crutchfield-Whitten is a breast oncologist who has devoted her career to providing quality care for her patients. She is from Columbus, GA and is the only female breast oncologist in the city. Dr. Crutchfield Whitten says that she became a doctor to "take care of the community that once cared for me." She is passionate about her work and takes the time to get to know her patients and their families. Her patients say that she is kind, compassionate, and knowledgeable. They feel fortunate to have her as their doctor.
Schedule your mammogram today by calling Dr. Melanie Crutchfield-Whitten's office at (706) 321-2345.
Dr. Crutchfield-Whitten is hosting the Support, Surviving, and Thriving Breast Cancer Retreat from July 8-10, 2022, at the Calloway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Georgia. The three-day retreat will feature healthcare professionals experienced in breast cancer diagnosis leading candid conversations with retreat attendees. To sponsor or register for the retreat, visit sstcancerretreat.com.
For more information, visit mystfrancis.com and connect with Dr. Crutchfield on Instagram.
