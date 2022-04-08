Submit Release
HFS Statement on Passage of Critical Nursing Home Payment System Reform

SPRINGFIELD - "The work toward the passage of HB246 started nearly two years ago with an in-depth, facility-by-facility look at the care being provided to the 45,000 nursing home residents we serve across Illinois," Department of Healthcare and Family Services Director Theresa Eagleson said.

"This achievement gives us 45,000 reasons to celebrate, and we look forward to implementing a new system with more accountability for nursing home owners in July. This legislation ties the majority of the new money for the nursing home industry to staffing levels and will drive improved care and safety, and an overall better quality of life for many people.

This marks two years of hard work by many on the HFS team, and we'd like to thank all of the nursing home trade associations, individual nursing home owners who participated in discussions, frontline workers and advocates. We'd especially like to thank Gov. Pritzker for his leadership, Sen. Ann Gillespie, Rep. Anna Moeller and the many legislators who kept focus on this issue to improve care for residents and put people over profits."

