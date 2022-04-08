Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Market 2028

Global Cancer ADC Market to Surpass USD 30 Billion By 2028

Targeted therapy is the rapidly growing field of cancer research, and researchers are studying many new targets for the development of novel therapies. Antibody drug conjugates represents one of the most promising class of targeted cancer therapy which is composed of therapeutic antibody conjugated with cytotoxic payload via linker. This novel approach combines the targeted delivery of antibody with the tumor killing potential of the payload, which is generally too toxic to be systemically administered. Presently, 15 antibody drug conjugates are present in the global market which has shown high adoption rates among patients.

Antibody Drug Conjugates are currently used for the management of several types of cancer such as Breast cancer, Leukemia and Lymphoma. Currently, the leading product of Antibody Drug Conjugate is Kadcyla, which is used for the management of HER2+ breast cancer. It is emerging as a leading product of Roche and about 50% of the total antibody Drug Conjugate market depends upon the sale of Kadcyla. However, the entrance of Enhertu is believed to outperform Kadcyla in coming years. Unlike Kadcyla, Enhertu elicits a bystander effect, with the deruxtecan warhead diffusing into tumor antigen-negative cells, making it a suitable therapy for cancers with heterogeneous HER2 expression. Apart from this, the approval of Enhertu in other indications will also boost the segment during the forecast period.

The antibody drug conjugate market trends include companies which are increasingly investing in technologies such as artificial intelligence to save time and reduce the research and development costs. Further, this technology also aids in speeding up the patient recruitment process by matching cancer patients with the most relevant clinical trials, thus lowering clinical trial costs. The key players working in the market include Roche, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Seagen, Gilead Sciences, Immunogen, Astellas Pharmaceutical, ADC Therapeutics, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, among others.

Despite their encouraging response, the high cost of therapy represents one of the major challenges in the market. However the looming patent expiration of antibody drug conjugate open opportunities for the development of biosimilar drugs which are similar to already licensed biologics, in terms of quality, safety and efficacy. These biosimilars are generically priced 15%-30% lower than the branded drug, thus increasing the accessibility of targeted therapy to all class of patients despite their socio-economic status. The development of these drugs does not require extensive research and testing which saves both money and time, thereby lowering the costs. Ujvira developed by Zydus Cadila is the only antibody drug conjugate biosimilar available in India. The patent of majority of antibody drug conjugates will expire in 2026, which will increase the competition among pharmaceutical companies to develop cost effective biosimilar.

As per our analysis, the global antibody drug conjugate market is expected to surpass US$ 30 Billion by 2028. The factors that are driving the growth of market include increasing patient assistance programs, increasing government initiatives for cancer awareness, rising prevalence of cancer worldwide, and strong research and development initiatives from key players, along with the increasing demand for personalized medicine. US dominated the global market which is due to increasing geriatric population, rising cancer incidences, development of favorable reimbursement policies, and presence of key players. For instance, the development of Trodelvy Saving Program in US helps to enhance the adoption of drug in US.

