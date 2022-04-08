Wolf Administration Previews Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Benefits and 2022 Philadelphia-Region Construction Season

The Wolf Administration joined local officials to highlight more than 200 projects anticipated to start and continue this year in the five-county Philadelphia region and discussed the benefits coming to regional roads and bridges due to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

The construction preview announcement was held at a groundbreaking for the second phase of the Route 309 Connector project in Hatfield and Franconia townships, Montgomery County.

“Transportation is critical to helping our communities and economy grow,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping to bring even more progress to our network.”

This year’s planned work includes nearly 300 miles of resurfacing and repair or replacement of more than 40 bridges across Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. These improvements include projects supported and accelerated by the BIL. In 2022 alone the BIL is bringing at least $115 million in additional funding to be allocated by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be a dramatic impact for our state highways and investing in our infrastructure is critical to safely moving people and supporting our economy,” said Transportation Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula. “As the 2022 construction season kicks-off with more than $2.8 billion of infrastructure projects in District 6, we know that we are making a positive impact through modernizing our transportation system.”

The construction preview was made at the Route 309 Connector project groundbreaking. The second phase of the Route 309 Connector project, Section HT2, covers 2.3 miles and includes building a new roadway alignment from Allentown Road to Cowpath Road and reconstructing Township Line Road from Cowpath Road to Hatfield/Souderton Pike in Hatfield and Franconia townships, Montgomery County.

“It is vital that we continue to invest in projects like the 309 Connector project to improve, strengthen, and secure our vast transportation network in this region,” said Acting District 6 Executive Louis R. Belmonte. “With adequate funding and investments, we hope to accelerate future projects like the third phase of the 309 Connector project, Section HT3, that is currently in design.”

PennDOT also noted the 2022 ongoing projects across the southeast region. They include:

Two U.S. 1 corridor widening and improvement projects in Bucks County ($207.9 million);

County Line Road reconstruction in Bucks County, Montgomery County ($11.2 million);

U.S. 30 intelligent transportation system enhancements in Chester County ($8.1 million);

Interstate 95 pavement preservation in Delaware County ($72.6 million);

Four U.S. 202 widening and improvement projects in Montgomery County ($178.8 million);

Route 309 connector project in Montgomery County ($42.3 million);

U.S. 1 Wayne Junction Viaduct rehabilitation project in Philadelphia ($91.8 million); and

Three mainline I-95 reconstruction projects in Philadelphia ($490.4 million).

Notable projects that are expected to begin this year include:

Headquarters Road bridge replacement in Bucks County ($2.1 million);

U.S. 1 corridor improvements in Chester County ($7.3 million estimate);

I-476 pavement preservation in Delaware County ($15 million estimate);

U.S. 422 reconstruction in Montgomery County ($73 million estimate);

Route 309 Five Points intersection improvements in Montgomery County ($8.7 million estimate);

I-95 Bridge Street reconstruction in Philadelphia ($262 million estimate); and

I-95 CAP reconstruction in Philadelphia ($226 million estimate).

As construction projects are underway in the region, the traveling public can anticipate seeing many work zones and are urged to keep in mind their safety and the safety of highway workers. When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers and avoid all distractions. In high traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and to take turns merging into the open lane.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

