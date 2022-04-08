Gov. Wolf Announces $2.3 Million Investment in 36 Student Research Projects to Advance Manufacturing Innovation in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced $2.3 million in grants have been awarded through the Manufacturing PA initiative to 36 student research projects that will help advance innovation in several sectors of manufacturing, from 3D printing, to waste sustainability, to autonomous navigation and more.

“Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry has seen continued growth and innovation, and I am amazed at the work these students and companies do,” said Gov. Wolf. “My administration continues to be committed to providing funding to students involved in this important industry. I am proud to fund these 36 projects and look forward to seeing what they create.”

The approved projects are part of Manufacturing PA’s fellowship program. The program embeds the commonwealth’s best and brightest graduate and undergraduate students with local manufacturers. Once paired, the students embark on research projects to develop new technologies and advance innovation statewide. Universities that have partnered with a manufacturer can apply for and receive between $25,000 and $70,000 in funding for specific student research projects.

The 36 projects awarded grants are involved in partnerships with local manufacturing companies and the following 17 Pennsylvania colleges:

Bucknell University

Carnegie Mellon University

Drexel University

Gannon University

Lehigh University

Millersville University of Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State University – Behrend

Pennsylvania State University – Berks

Pennsylvania State University – Harrisburg

Pennsylvania State University

Robert Morris University

Temple University

Thomas Jefferson University

University of Pittsburgh

Widener University

York College of Pennsylvania.

Neil Weaver, Acting Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) will be joined by Rick Lucas, Chief Technology Officer of ExOne, and others to celebrate these grants today at 10:00 AM. Register to watch the live stream.

The fellowship was developed through collaboration with Pennsylvania’s seven research institutions, manufacturers, and industrial resource centers (IRCs) across the commonwealth and is administered by DCED and Carnegie Mellon University.

Since its inception in 2018, the fellowship has granted $9.8 million to 409 students across the commonwealth. 117 companies located across the commonwealth have benefited from the partnerships this fellowship has provided.

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative ensures that training leads not simply to any job, but to careers that provide higher pay and opportunities for advancement. Working with DCED’s strategic partners, including IRCs, Pennsylvania’s colleges, universities, technical schools, and non-profit organizations, this initiative fosters collaboration and partnerships to accelerate technology advancement, encourage innovation and commercialization, and build a 21st century workforce.

For more information about the Wolf Administration’s commitment to manufacturing, or Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Elizabeth Rementer, Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov, 717.783.1116 Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #