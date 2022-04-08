Industrial Robotics Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Top Key Players and Forecast by 2022-27

Industrial Robotics Market

The global industrial robotics market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial robotics is an advanced technology that involves using innovative machines or robots programmed to automate industrial processes. Some commonly used industrial robotic systems include selective compliance articulated robot arms (SCARA), parallel, articulated, linear, and cylindrical robots. They are widely used to perform critical production-related tasks, such as mechanical cutting, painting, welding, material handling, packaging, labeling, palletizing, testing, and inspecting industrial products. In recent years, industrial robotics has rapidly gained traction across numerous industries as it helps enhance manufacturing efficiency, ensure quality consistency, improve safety, minimize wastage, and increase production capacity.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Industrial Robotics Market Trends and Drivers:

The global industrial robotics market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of smart factory systems due to the emerging trend of industrial automation. Additionally, the shifting consumer preferences toward high-end autonomous and electric vehicles (EVs) have strengthened the need for automation in the automotive sector.

Along with this, the increasing product applications in the electronics industry have accelerated the adoption of industrial robotics. Furthermore, the launch of collaborative and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled robots to streamline operations, enhance flexibility, and perform repetitive tasks faster has propelled the market growth.

Other factors, including the advent of Industry 4.0, integration of AI and big data solutions, rising government support and funding for the development of intelligent robots, and technological advancements, are also anticipated to catalyze the market growth in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Industrial Robotics Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ABB Ltd., DAIHEN Corporation, DENSO Corporation, FANUC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., OMRON Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne Inc.), Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, function and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

• Articulated Robots

• Cartesian Robots

• SCARA Robots

• Cylindrical Robots

• Parallel Robots

• Others

Breakup by Function:

• Soldering and Welding

• Materials Handling

• Assembling and Disassembling

• Painting and Dispensing

• Milling, Cutting and Processing

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Chemical, Rubber and Plastics

• Machinery and Metals

• Food and Beverages

• Precision and Optics

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

