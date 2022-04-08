Automated Liquid Handling Market Analysis by Current Trends, Future Growth, Covid-19 Impact and Key Players 2022-2027

The global automated liquid handling market reached a value of US$ 910.1 Million in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,501.4 Million by 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated liquid handling solutions comprise of the automated pipetting systems and microplate washers used for dispensing and sampling liquids in wells or tubes. They include washing stations to clean dispensing heads, control systems for managing the movement of robotic arms, sensors for providing feedback to control systems, dispensing heads for controlling the flow of liquids, etc. Automated liquid handling solutions offer precision sample preparation for high throughput screening and powder weighing. They are available in various sizes and shapes with customizable capabilities, configurations, and accessories.

The global automated liquid handling market reached a value of US$ 910.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,501.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.40% during 2022-2027.

Automated Liquid Handling Market Trends and Drivers:

The shifting preferences among patients towards personalized medicines and targeted therapies and the elevating need to improve throughput while maintaining precision, accuracy, repeatability, etc., in laboratories are among the key factors driving the automated liquid handling market.

In addition to this, these solutions are widely used in bioassays, liquid weighing, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing, automated drug discovery, etc., which is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, automated liquid handling solutions are gaining preference over manual sample processing, owing to their accuracy, speed, throughput, repeatability, etc., which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the emerging trend of automated workflows to ensure consistent results for bioassays and the development of barcode scanning options that can verify sample transfers with traceable and digital-audit trails are expected to bolster the automated liquid handling market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Automated Liquid Handling Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Agilent Technologies Inc., Analytik Jena GmbH (Endress+Hauser), Aurora Biomed Inc., Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf SE, Gilson Incorporated, Hamilton Company, Mettler Toledo, PerkinElmer Inc., SPT Labtech Ltd., Tecan Group Ltd. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, modality, procedure and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Standalone

• Individual Benchtop Workstation

• Multi Instrument System

• Others

Breakup by Modality:

• Disposable Tip

• Fixed Tip

Breakup by Procedure:

• PCR Setup

• Serial Dilution

• High-Throughput Screening

• Cell Culture

• Whole Genome Amplification

• Plate Reformatting

• Array Printing

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

• Academic and Government Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

