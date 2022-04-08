Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Growth & Recent Trends by Forecast 2030

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 7.79 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Rising prevalence of lung cancer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) market size is expected to reach USD 13.68 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Excessive consumption of tobacco, increase in active and passive smokers, and exposure to high levels of pollution are key factors propelling market revenue growth of NSCLC.

NSCLC accounts for a significant percentage of lung cancer cases across the world, and this high number has encouraged market players to focus on development of new therapies and improving efficacy of existing medicines for the disease. Lung cancer is one of the most common malignancies and results in a significant number of deaths globally. This has created a need to treat the disease and reduce mortality rate.

Expansion of NSCLC market is further aided by an increase in frequency of diagnosis of non-small cell lung cancer and increased awareness regarding the disease in developed and emerging countries. This, combined with increased investment in R&D by pharmaceutical companies and rapid adoption of new and better healthcare technologies is driving market revenue growth of NSCLC market. Moreover, increased adoption of immunotherapy in developing countries due to improved patient outcomes because of efficient treatment is expected to drive market revenue growth.

Some of the key companies operating in the global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market are:

Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Sanofi, and Astellas Pharma Inc.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market segmentation

Histology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Large Cell Carcinoma

Adenocarcinoma

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Surgery

Radiation

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy Drugs

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Angiogenesis Inhibitor

Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Blocker

Kinase Inhibitor

Microtubule Stabilizer

Folate Antimetabolites

PD-1/ PD-L1 Inhibitor

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

