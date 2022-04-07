2022-04-07 16:57:02.327 $168,000 Jackpot Won In O'Fallon

2022-04-07 16:57:02.327

A lucky Show Me Cash player matched all five numbers drawn in the March 20 drawing to win a jackpot of $168,000 – the 12th Show Me Cash jackpot won in 2022.

The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip, 8601 Mexico Road, in O’Fallon. The winning numbers for March 20 were 5, 17, 23, 25 and 38. So far, Show Me Cash jackpot winners in 2022 have won a collective $1.8 million – an average of $117,000 per winner.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players won more than $68.7 million in prizes from tickets purchased in St. Charles County. The retailers in the county received more than $6 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $18.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county. To see a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com