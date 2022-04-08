Remote Cardiac Monitoring Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and rising geriatric population are expected to drive market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global remote cardiac monitoring services market size is forecast to reach USD 10.97 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period according to a new report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), increasing incidence of obesity, lower cost of remote monitoring and rising geriatric population. Due to the rise in the rate of occurrence of CVD, remote cardiac monitoring services are becoming increasingly relevant in the healthcare sector.

A wide range of other applications such as detection, monitoring, and treatment of heart activities along with identifying abnormal heart rhythm has also contributed to the growth of remote cardiac monitoring services market. Increase in rate of occurrence of CVD has resulted in creating a burden on healthcare providing organizations. Such a burden has resulted in increased public and private investment in this industry. Due to the increase in investments, the industry is coming up with new services, that has impacted the growth of the industry positively. Remote cardiac monitoring services have enabled the transcending of geographic barrier for patients as well as for care providers. Such an increase in acceptance of the service has also contributed to the growth of remote cardiac monitoring services market.

However, reimbursement concerns and the risk of overtreatment are certain factors that can restrain the growth of remote cardiac monitoring services market over the coming years.

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Remote Cardiac Monitoring Services market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Remote Cardiac Monitoring Services market.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Preventice Solutions, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Cardionet, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Cardiac Science Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., LivaNova PLC, ReliantHeart Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc, and Schiller AG.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

Cardiac Event Recorder

Loop memory Monitor

Symptom event monitor

Holter Monitor

Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM)

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

Digital Health Technology

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitoring (MCT/MCOT)

Artificial Intelligence

AutoDetect Monitors

Manual Event Monitor

Smart Wearable ECG Monitors

Event Monitoring Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

Pre-Symptom (Memory Loop)

Post-Symptom Event Monitor

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

Coronary Artery Disease

Arrhythmia

Hypertension

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic and Research Institutions

R&D Centers

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

