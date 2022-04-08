Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Report & Forecast By 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s new report, titled “Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Report & Forecast 2022-2027”, the global healthcare cold chain logistics market reached a value of US$ 16.5 Billion in 2021.The growth of market can be attributed to strong sales growth of products requiring cold chain logistics and stricter government regulations regarding efficient storage, handling and transportation of temperature sensitive material. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Highlights of the global healthcare cold chain logistics market:

Vaccines represent the largest sector requiring healthcare cold chain logistics.

Cold chain transport services dominated the market, followed by packaging and instrumentation.

North America is the largest market for cold chain healthcare logistics.

The need for healthcare cold chain logistics is primarily felt in three major segments: biopharmaceuticals, vaccines and clinical trials. Biopharmaceuticals are generally complex protein molecules and their efficacy requires temperature specific logistics. Any abrupt temperature change may lead to loss of chemical activity and make biopharmaceuticals harmful for human body. Moreover, increasing number of clinical trials employing temperature sensitive materials like blood sample, tissue sample and certain drugs, has stimulated the market growth. Also, demand for vaccines has increased, owing to the mass immunization programmes conducted by various government and non-government organisations. Like biopharmaceuticals, vaccines are also temperature sensitive and their potency may reduce on exposure to temperature variations. Driven by the increasing outsourcing trends in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, the cold chain logistics demand for drugs, vaccines and clinical trial materials is expected to increase significantly.

On the basis of product, vaccines drive the demand for healthcare cold chain logistics market, followed by clinical trials and biopharmaceuticals. On the basis of segment, transportation accounts for more than half of the global cold chain logistic services. Other major segments are packaging and instrumentation. On the basis of region, North America is the largest market, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe and others. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, owing to the developing economies of China, India, South Korea, which are emerging as major destinations for outsourcing clinical trials, drug manufacturing and pathology testing. Some of the key players operating in this market are World Courier, DHL, FedEx, United Parcel Service, Kuehne and Nagel, Cavalier Logistics, DB Schenker, Life ConEx, American Airlines Cargo, Continental Air Cargo and Marken.

The report by IMARC Group has examined the global healthcare cold chain logistics market on the basis of:

Product:

Vaccines

Clinical trials

Biopharmaceuticals

Segment:

Transportation

Packaging

Instrumentation

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia –pacific

Rest of the world

Key Players:

World Courier

DHL

FedEx

United Parcel Service

Kuehne and Nagel

Cavalier Logistics

DB Schenker

Life ConEx

American Airlines Cargo

Continental Air Cargo

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

