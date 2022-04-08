Submit Release
Việt Nam-Canada Investment Forum opens cooperation opportunities

VIETNAM, April 8 - Workers process seafood products for export at Bình Định Fishery Joint Stock Company in the central province of Bình Định. The company exports seafood to Europe, the US and Canada. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Quyết

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam-Canada Investment Forum was held online on Thursday (Canada time), offering an opportunity for the Southeast Asian nation to promote and attract investment and to intensify the supply chain between the two sides with both economies showing signs of recovery.

The forum was among activities organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada to promote economic diplomacy to serve national development.

Ambassador Phạm Cao Phong said that the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, of which both are founding members, had facilitated their trade, investment and supply chains.

Việt Nam was an attractive destination for investment and business activities thanks to its political and macroeconomic stability, geographical location, favourable environmental and land conditions, dynamic and abundant human resources, and many other factors.

Việt Nam has improved business and investment policies and developed master plans such as “Made in Việt Nam 2025” and the Việt Nam Industrial Development Strategy to 2025 to realise its long-term growth potential.

Member of the Provincial Parliament of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario Laurie Scott, who is Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, said that Ontario hoped to consolidate relations with Việt Nam, Canada’s biggest ASEAN trade partner since 2015.

Notably, two-way trade between Ontario and Việt Nam hit nearly 6 billion CAD (US$4.76 billion) last year, accounting for over 50 per cent of the two countries’ total trade value.

With Ontario exerting efforts to diversify international trade, the province’s administration is eyeing cooperation opportunities with Vietnamese businesses in financial services, information technology and infrastructure.

At the forum, representatives from the two countries’ companies, such as FPT Canada, Manulife Việt Nam and Dan On Food Canada, shared their experience in the market. — VNS

