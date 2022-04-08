Cancer Biomarker Market Analysis By Opportunities, Size, Share, Growth, Regional & Competitive Landscape Forecast 2030

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 16.53 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.7%, Market Trends – Advancement in technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cancer biomarker market size is expected to reach USD 50.19 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid market revenue growth of cancer biomarker is due to various factors such as technological advancements and increasing use of personalized medicine. However, high capital investments and low benefit-cost ratio are certain restraints that can affect market revenue growth.

Biomarkers plays a crucial role in identifying the presence of cancer within the body. It also helps in identifying the intensity to which cancer has spread within the body. A biomarker is a biological molecule found in blood, other body fluids, or tissues and signals a normal or abnormal process, or of a condition or disease. Increasing R&D in laboratories has led to introduction of new biomarkers for identifying specific cancers. Rise in number of cancer patients across the globe has led to a demand for better diagnostic techniques. If a patient is diagnosed early and has been confirmed with cancer, then it becomes easy for doctors to treat him or her well. Biomarkers help in detecting cancer at an early stage via different profiling technologies. Rise in awareness programs for early diagnosis of cancer has also led to increase in demand of profiling technologies.

Biomarkers help in identifying the presence of tumor cells within the body with a high efficacy rate instead of going through large number of tests. During diagnosis, if biomarker is used for identifying the cancer then it can reduce the cost of testing. Low cost, easily accessibility and quick results are certain benefits of using biomarkers for diagnosing cancer, which is expected to drive market revenue growth.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are among the fastest-growing sectors, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry is vital for its life-saving medical innovation that improves people's health and quality of life in a country. Rapid technological advancements, continued growth in the biologics field, and an increase in medication manufacture and distribution all contribute to the pharma and healthcare industries' enormous growth. Rapid technological advancements include Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, virtual reality, additive manufacturing, medical imaging and other Industry 4.0 technologies is revolutionizing pharma and healthcare industry. Pharmaceutical firms create jobs in technical assistance, scientific research, and production, as well as develop drugs to improve health, eradicate diseases, and extend life expectancy.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Cancer Biomarkers market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Cancer Biomarkers market.

Key companies profiled in the report are:

Abbott Laboratories Ltd., Celera Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., GE Healthcare Systems, Becton, Dickson & Company, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Genomic Health, Inc., and Hologic Inc.

Biomolecule Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Genetic

Epigenetic

Proteomic

Glycoprotein

Profiling Technologies Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Imaging Technologies

OMIC Technologies

Cytogenetics based tests

Immunoassays

Bioinformatics

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Sample Preparation

Assay Development

Biomarkers and Testing

Diseases Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Lung Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Ovarian Cancer

Liver Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Risk Assessment

Prognostics

Diagnostics

Personalized Medicine

Other Applications

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition to corporate strategy, Cancer Biomarkers market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.

Important Coverage in the Cancer Biomarkers Market Report:

Detailed analysis of Global Cancer Biomarkers Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Cancer Biomarkers industry and their futuristic growth outlook

Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Finally, all aspects of the Cancer Biomarkers market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

