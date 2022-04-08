Medical Marijuana Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing use of medical marijuana for pain management of patients suffering from cancer, seizures, and muscle spasm is driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical marijuana market size is expected to reach USD 24.52 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Inclining number of countries legalizing medical marijuana, increasing investments in research activities and commercialization of various medical marijuana-based products and rising awareness regarding benefits of using marijuana are factors driving market revenue growth.

Marijuana is known to aid in treating chronic pain, and increasing number of people suffering from pain caused due to various reasons is creating robust product demand for pain management in chronic medical conditions. Additionally, various countries across the globe have legalized medical marijuana, which enables people to use it for health purposes, thus boosting revenue growth of the global medical marijuana market. Statistically, most of the cannabis is sold through illicit channels. However, several countries are researching and recognizing medical marijuana as ideal option for wide range of uses due to various advantages offered. Certain countries have begun to liberalize laws regarding usage and consumption of medical marijuana, which is driving revenue growth of the global market.

Rising investments in scientific studies and clinical trials to widen scope of product application in various treatments is expected to lead to high demand for medical marijuana during the forecast period. Moreover, easy availability of medical marijuana and related products on eCommerce platforms in certain countries is also expected to drive market revenue growth. However, certain side effects of overusing medical marijuana such as fatigue, dizziness, constipation, insomnia, and speech problems could hamper growth of the global market. Additionally, challenges in entering in to medical marijuana business can hinder market revenue growth to some extent.

Top companies profiled in the global Medical Marijuana industry analysis report:

Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Maricann Group, Inc., Tilray, Cronos Group, Organigram Holdings, Inc., Vivo Cannabis, Tikun Olam, and Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Oil

Buds

Tinctures

Rout of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Inhalation

Oral

Intravenous

Topical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Chronic Pain

Mental Disorders

Anorexia

Seizures

Muscle Spasm

Cancer

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Dispensaries

Online

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Medical Marijuana Market Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. Do connect with us in case of any more queries about the report and its customization. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to cater to your needs.

