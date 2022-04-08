Packaging Barrier Films Market to reach US$ 26.3 Bn by 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

/EIN News/ -- Top Companies Covered in Packaging Barrier Films Market are Mondi Plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, Winpak Ltd., Atlantis Pal Co. Ltd., Glenroy, Inc., Uflex Ltd., Plastissimo Film Co., Ltd., Bischof & Klein GmbH, Ampac Holdings, LLC, Schur Flexibles Holding GmbH, Linpac Packaging Ltd., Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., Accredo Packaging, Inc., , Sigma Plastics Group, Inc., Krehalon Industrie B.V., Supravis Group S.A., Sudpack Verpackungen GmbH & Co. KG, Flexopack SA, Cosmo Films Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd.



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global packaging barrier films market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period of 2022 and 2030.

Global packaging barrier films market is expected to witness a definitive surge as the demand for safe packaging for food and beverages remains a grave concern. The risk of food spoilage while handling and storing is projected to fuel the uptake of packaging barrier films in the coming years. The impermeable nature of barrier films makes them ideal for storing packaged food.

Over the years, development of sturdy material that keep the contents away from exposure to oxygen and other gases has strengthened the case for these films. Furthermore, packaging barrier films do not react with packaged food, which makes an ideal choice.

Analysts project that meat and fish will be the growing end use of packaging barrier films are they have the least oxygen transmission rate. The growing consumption of frozen food, lifestyle that dictate easting convenient food, and booming restaurant industry are expected to fuel the growth of this market in the coming years.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5000

List of Key Players Covered in Packaging Barrier Films market are:

Mondi Plc

Huhtamaki Oyj

Winpak Ltd.

Atlantis Pal Co. Ltd.

Glenroy, Inc.

Uflex Ltd.

Plastissimo Film Co., Ltd.

Bischof & Klein GmbH

Ampac Holdings, LLC

Schur Flexibles Holding GmbH

Linpac Packaging Ltd.

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

Accredo Packaging, Inc.,

Sigma Plastics Group, Inc.

Krehalon Industrie B.V.

Supravis Group S.A.

Sudpack Verpackungen GmbH & Co. KG

Flexopack SA

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

“Packaging barrier films market is expected to see a remarkable rise in the coming years as food consumption patterns change drastically. With increasing investments in research and development to manufacture stronger films, manufacturers are expected to lure bigger consumer base. In the coming years, manufacturers are expected to focus on building a circular economy by ensuring these films are recycled and reused,” says FMI analyst.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/packaging-barrier-films-market

Global Packaging Films Market Study and Findings

Packaging barrier films are highly preferred in the pouches and shrink films packaging. Hence, these application segments are expected to account for around 58% of the collective market share by the end of forecast period.

Food and beverages segment to account for significant uptake of packaging barrier films as demand for frozen food reaches all time high

Pharmaceutical industry to contribute as hospital admissions remain high throughout the globe

Emerging economies of India and China to be key raw material suppliers

LDPE to remain highly used material as it offers exceptional barrier to moisture, strength, and flexibility



COVID-19 Impact on Packaging Barrier Films

The impact of COVID-19 can be felt on global packaging barrier films as the sales of cosmetics have suffered to a great degree. The market has taken a hit due to ban on international travel and trade. Furthermore, stringent lockdowns that restricted e-commerce industry as well have led to a drop in the sales of packaging barrier films in the first two quarters of 2020.

However, analysts project that the demand for packaging barrier films is expected to regain normalcy as its demand picks up in pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry. As restaurants open for delivery and with limited capacity, they are further expected give the global market an impetus.

Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5000

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a topsy-turvy situation in the packaging barrier films market in the forecast period. This could be attributed to the ever-increasing consumerism in countries like China and India. Additionally, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, these two countries are bound to witness growth by 230% and 232% respectively in the pharmaceutical sector.

Packaging Barrier Films Market by Region:

North America Packaging Barrier Films Market

Latin America Packaging Barrier Films Market

Europe Packaging Barrier Films Market

East Asia Packaging Barrier Films Market

South Asia Packaging Barrier Films Market

Oceania Packaging Barrier Films Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Packaging Barrier Films Market



Detailed Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Packaging Barrier Films Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2030

TOC continued..!

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5000

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

PET Packaging Market Sales Surpassing US$ 124.1 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Paper Packaging Market to reach US$ 463.3 Bn by 2028 | Paper Packaging Industry Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Forecast 2022-2028

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Sales to reach USD 178.8 Bn by the end of 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Elastic Laminates Market projected to reach US$ 8.4 Bn by the end of 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Intelligent Packaging Market is forecasted to reach US$ 46.7 Bn by 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/packaging-barrier-films-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs