Glencar ICAV Extending its Winning Streak Post the Stupendous Success of the Rivian IPO

Dublin – April 08, 2022 (NEWSCALL) -- Glencar ICAV is on a success spree like never before. One of the largest Irish Collective Asset-management Vehicles and Pre-IPO brokers based upon capital raised in Dublin, Ireland, The brokerage is extending its winning streak post the stupendous success of the Rivian IPO, Rivian Automotive are the new kid on the block in the electric car market prior to its IPO.
All existing and new clients of Glencar ICAV can expect better gains and results in the next three quarters of this year. New investors will be part of three huge IPOs that are set to debut in the US and Hong Kong in 2022-2023. For over fifteen years since its conception, Glencar ICAV has been active on the IPO scene. Its biggest success has come with the largest IPO in the world, the Alibaba Group IPO, which raised over $25B in the US.
In Hong Kong, Alibaba overtook Uber’s record and created the largest IPO of 2019, with a capital raise of $11.2B in a secondary listing.
According to Senior Financial Strategist, Mark Anthony Orsi, “We are bound towards unparalleled growth in this quarter and the future. Our 300 plus strong team has honed the art of cherry-picking the finest and top investment vehicles. These asset managers offer complete brokerage services to over 3,000 clients.”
Independent analysts confirm that the upcoming 18 months will set new funding records in the IPO markets around the world. Glencar ICAV sees itself as a leading force, given its past record and experience in these markets. The brokerage has built exclusive relationships with global investment firms and major underwriters. It thus attracts a wide range of clients from Asia, Europe and the USA.
About
Glencar ICAV is a full-service Venture Capital and Wealth Management Firm with its head office in Dublin Ireland. The company assists a wide range of international clients, advising across the full and diverse range of financial products through private funding rounds and ultimate exit, whether by M&A or IPO. Glencar ICAV is active in the private equity market, advising equity investors and fund managers.

Contact Details
Company Name: Glencar ICAV

Company Address: 32 Molesworth Street,

Dublin 2 Ireland  D02 Y512

Investment Management | IPO’s | ICAVS | Funds | Wealth Management

Website: www.glencar-icav.com

Disclaimer:
The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities or cryptocurrencies.


