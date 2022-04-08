AR & VR in Healthcare Market Analysis by Business Methodologies, Financial Overview & Growth Prospects Predicted by 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 2.01 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.3%, Market Trends – Advancement in technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global AR & VR in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 11.49 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 24.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid digitalization and a rise in government initiatives for modernization of healthcare sector are driving market revenue growth.

Adoption of AR & VR in healthcare is growing as more and more healthcare organizations are preparing to upgrade their digital solutions with advanced technologies to improve data analysis and healthcare procedures. Implementation of advanced technologies has enabled healthcare organizations to establish connection with patients during COVID-19 pandemic, providing them with remote and personalized care. These technologies provide feasible solutions to various healthcare challenges like problem in precision surgeries and offer numerous benefits for its implementation in medical training and general diagnostics.

Virtual reality and augmented reality technology are being used by healthcare companies to improve consumer experiences by effectively engaging customers in healthcare operations. This will drive AR & VR in healthcare market growth in the coming years. For example, healthcare companies and their clients can arrange the sequence of procedures and observe the results using VR apps for cosmetic medicine and orthodontia. Healthcare professionals in the field of ophthalmology can supply their patients with an app that helps patients with eye screening and quick diagnosis. There is vision training software which has been proven to improve vision in adult amblyopia, eye diseases and visual impairments. Patients and their families gain a better understanding of the problem and will be more engaged in their treatment.

However, certain factors such as lack of expertise in deployment of AR & VR solutions and high cost of installation are hampering market revenue growth.

Some of the key companies operating in the global AR/VR in Healthcare market are:

Microsoft Corporation, Mindmaze, Psious, Medical Realities, Firsthand Technology, Augmedix, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare and FundamentalVR.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global AR/VR in Healthcare market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

AR/VR in Healthcare Market segmentation

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Augmented Reality

Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

Handheld Device

Virtual Reality

Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

Gesture Tracking Devices

Projectors and Display Walls

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Simulation & diagnostics

Surgeries

Patient care management

Education

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Surgical centers

Research organizations

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

