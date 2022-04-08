Tulathromycin Market to Reach USD 457.82 Million by 2030: Straits Research

The global tulathromycin market has an expansive layout in North America. Regardless of lodging just 5% of the population, the area holds a considerable portion of the general market. The US stands firm on a prevailing foothold in the region and the international market. The cattle population in the US decreased in 2019 due to respiratory diseases. Hence, the need for tulathromycin spurred in the market. Its demand is also increasing in Europe as it is widely used to treat respiratory infections in cattle and pigs.

The tulathromycin market had a market share of USD 265.72 million in 2020, according to the new report of Straits Research. It is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Tulathromycin is an antimicrobial utilized to treat respiratory illnesses in dairy cattle and pigs. Zoetis has the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) of tulathromycin and sells the drug under the name of Draxxin. As of late, the organization lost its patent because of patent expiry in the US and Europe. Thus, the USFDA allowed endorsement for two generic tulathromycin called Macrosyn and Increxxa.

The patent lapsed in February 2021 in the US, Europe, Canada, and Australia. The patent for tulathromycin is safeguarded in Japan until 2023. Aside from this, generic tulathromycin is being used in nations like Colombia, Vietnam, Belarus, Russia, Poland, and Croatia, starting in 2019. Due to patent expiry, these business sectors are creating an open door for conventional details. More players will probably take advantage of this chance as quickly as time permits to tap more of the overall industry.





Key Insights

According to the market share, cattle held more than 50% of the market's revenue in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2030

Based on the regional analysis, North America acquired a market share of more than 40% in 2021.





Spur in the Cattle Population to Instigate the Need for Tulathromycin

Draxxin, a tulathromycin drug sold by Zoetis, is used for respiratory diseases in cattle and pigs. The company's patent to sell this drug has expired in the US and Europe. Therefore, USFA has approved two generic tulathromycin, namely Macrosyn and Increxxa.

Bovine Respiratory Disease (BRD) and Swine Respiratory Disease (SRD) are two prevalent diseases affecting cattle and pigs. BRD affects 25% of cattle every year, increasing the fatality rate. SRD impacts the overall health of pigs and can be proven fatal. The death rate in swine has increased to 20% due to the disease.

These diseases affect the cattle and pig population on the farm and lead to a significant financial loss. Meat and dairy farmers have to bear extra expenses due to stunted animal growth, diagnosis and treatment, and higher death rate. However, the increasing rate of BRD and SRD in cattle and swine has positively affected the demand for tulathromycin, expanding the global tulathromycin market .

Draxxin contains an active ingredient of tulathromycin. The major markets of the US, Europe, Canada, and Australia had their formulation patent, which expired in February 2021. Japan has protected this active ingredient till 2023. These products are marketed in the countries like Colombia, Vietnam, Belarus, Russia, Poland, and Croatia. This provides an open door for the players to enter the market.

The growth opportunities are vast, particularly in the US and Europe. They are the most prominent markets for utilizing these anti-infection agents for BRD and SRD. This is due to the higher consumption of meat and dairy products in these regions. These reasons are anticipated to create a passage for numerous new players and offer lucrative growth opportunities, enlarging the global tulathromycin market.





Impact of COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has seriously impacted all the sectors across the globe. Over 100 nations were in severe lockdown due to the outbreak. Therefore, the development of businesses was generally affected. According to the discoveries, the meat and dairy industry saw a massive loss in income because of the halfway or complete closure of the dairies or butcheries.

Many dairies were shut down in the United States when they distinguished significant flare-ups. This placed pressure, particularly on pork and beef processing . There was a 45% decrease in meat production at a certain point, leading to animals crowding on the farms. This started to increase the overheads of the farmers with no income in hand because of the lockdown.

These factors subsided the demand for various antibiotics, including tulathromycin, as the farm owners suffered financially. During this period, Zoetis saw a 15% decrease in the income produced from the sale of tulathromycin.





Global Tulathromycin Market: Segmentation

By Animal Type

Cattle

Swine

Regions Covered

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa





List of Key Players

Rochem

AVF Chemical Industrial

Zhejiang Genebest Pharmaceutical

Livzon Group Fuzhou Fuxing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Hubei Honch Pharmaceutical Co.,ltd

Wuhan Kemick Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd





