Biostimulants Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Leading Companies and Industry Trends 2022-2027

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Biostimulants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global biostimulants market reached a value of US$ 2.38 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.55 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.48% during 2022-2027. Biostimulants are microbe-based agricultural chemicals that are used to promote the growth of plants. They are manufactured using several active ingredients, such as seaweed extracts, humic and fulvic acids, vitamins, amino acids, microbial amendments, trace minerals, and polysaccharides. Biostimulants are applied to the soil, seed, or leaves of grains, cereals, vegetables, fruits, and oilseeds to enhance the metabolism, water holding capacity, production of chlorophyll, and tolerance of environmental stresses. They also stimulate root development and increase the antioxidant activity and cell enlargement in the plant.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing concerns regarding soil health, environmental safety, and agricultural sustainability are some of the key factors driving the biostimulants market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of organic farming practices and the rapidly expanding agriculture sector are considerably boosting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing global population, limited availability of cultivable land, and the increasing demand for food are other growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, innovations in the agriculture field and the rising research and development (R&D) activities are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Biostimulants Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the biostimulants market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• BASF SE

• Agrinos AS

• Bayer

• Syngenta

• Biolchim SpA.

• Koppert B.V.

• Novozymes

• Biostadt India Ltd.

• Valagro SpA

• Adama LTD.

• Isagro

• Italpollina SpA

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global biostimulants market on the basis of product type, crop type, form, origin, distribution channel, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Acid-based:

• Humic Acid

• Fulvic Acid

• Amino Acid

• Extract-based:

• Seaweed Extract

• Other Plant Extracts

• Others:

• Microbial Soil Amendments

• Chitin & Chitosan

• Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

• Cereals and Grains

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Turf and Ornamentals

• Oilseeds and Pulses

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Dry

• Liquid

Breakup by Origin:

• Natural

• Synthetic

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Direct

• Indirect

Breakup by Application:

• Foliar Treatment

• Soil Treatment

• Seed Treatment

Breakup by End-User:

• Farmers

• Research Organizations

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

