Antifungal Drugs Market Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 11.93 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 1.4%, Market Trends- Increasing public awareness about fungal infections

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global antifungal drugs market is expected to reach USD 13.39 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 1.4% over the forecast period, according to latest report published by Reports and Data. Key factors driving global market revenue growth include increasing prevalence of skin and fungal infections among all age groups, high demand for antifungal drugs in developing countries, and high geriatric population prone to fungal infections.

Over the recent years, there has been rapid increase in the prevalence of fungal infections across the globe owing to factors such as low immunity, constantly changing climatic conditions, and unhygienic lifestyles. Most fungal infections are non-lethal but can cause inconvenience to people suffering from them. Various antifungal drugs are used to prevent and treat different fungal infections such as athlete’s foot, candidiasis, ringworm, and jock itch. These drugs are either prescribed or are available over-the-counter in hospitals or retail pharmacies.

One of the key factors fueling global market revenue growth is the rising prevalence of mucormycosis in patients suffering from coronavirus. Other factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, growing healthcare spending, favorable government schemes, and increasing investments in R&D activities are expected to fuel market growth.

However, factors such as increasing number of drug/product recalls, growing resistance against many antifungal drugs, and adverse effects of certain antifungal drugs such as itching, redness, nausea, diarrhea, or nephrotoxicity are expected to hamper overall market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Fill in your details to get your hands on an Exclusive Sample of this Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1399

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Antifungal Drugs market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Antifungal Drugs market.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, Bayer AG, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline Plc; Astellas Pharma, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Leadiant Biosciences, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V, Maan Medex Private Ltd., Lifevision Healthcare, and Medico Remedies Limited are some key companies operating in the global antifungal drugs market.

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Azoles

Voriconazole

Posaconazole

Clotrimazole

Isavuconazole

Others

Echinocandins

Caspofungin

Micafungin

Others

Polyenes

Amphotericin B

Candicidin

Hamycin

Natamycin

Others

Allylamines

Terbinafine

Others

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1399

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Candidiasis

Invasive Candidiasis

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC)

Mouth/Throat/Esophageal Candidiasis

Others

Dermatophytosis

Aspergillosis

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Hospitals Pharmacies

Specialty Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

Key Benefits of the Global Antifungal Drugs Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks

Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects

Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global Antifungal Drugs Market

Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces

Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution

Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/antifungal-drugs-market

Highlights of the TOC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview

Chapter 2: Global Antifungal Drugs market analysis

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Antifungal Drugs industry

Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Market share

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

So on

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1399

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.

Browse More Reports:

MicroRNA (miRNA) Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/microrna-mirna-market-size-to-reach-usd-516-9-million-in-2028-reports-and-data/

Orthopedic Power Tools Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/orthopedic-power-tools-market-size-to-reach-usd-1-835-8-million-in-2028-reports-and-data/

Surgical Glue Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/surgical-glue-market-size-to-reach-usd-8-53-billion-in-2028-reports-and-data/

Digital Therapeutics Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/digital-therapeutics-market-size-to-reach-usd-1-31-billion-by-2028-reports-and-data/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.