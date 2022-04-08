Cosmetic Pigments Market | Organic Pigments Segment Projected to Witness Highest Growth - MDC Research

The global Cosmetic Pigments Market is estimated to be over USD 19.72 Bn by 2030, It is anticipated to reach a CAGR over 7.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmetic pigments market is driven by growing demand for cosmetic & personal care products across the globe. These pigments are use as colorants in various cosmetics products such as lipsticks, nail paints, eye make-up, and hair dyes among others. It also enhances the texture and consistency. Moreover, rise in purchasing power of the consumer, awareness regarding improving overall aesthetic looks and changing fashion trends are other factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent regulations associated in the manufacturing of pigments are the prime factor hampering the market growth. Also, high content of metal in these pigments is another factor restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, shift in trend towards the usage of organic and natural ingredients offer huge market traction over the coming years.

Cosmetic Pigments Market by Regions

Europe stands out as the clear market leader. The market is driven by high consumer base, easily availability of the products and presence of large multinationals. North America is another major market for cosmetic pigments. The North American market is driven by new product launches and increasing concern about the overall appearance. However, Asia Pacific region is projected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific market is driven by rise in standard of living of the consumer, growing interest towards maintaining a youthful look, coupled with rising awareness towards self-grooming. Moreover, major manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing base in India, China and Indonesia owing to its cheap labor cost and availability of low price raw materials.





COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)*

BASF SE Clariant Huntsman LANXESS Sensient Cosmetic Technologies Merck Performance Materials Sun Chemical Geotech International B.V Kobo Products Inc. Sudarshan

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Cosmetic Pigments Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.





Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Cosmetic Pigments Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Cosmetic Pigments Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Cosmetic Pigments Market Sizing, Analysis Tables





Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Cosmetic Pigments Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the potential of the Cosmetic Pigments Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Cosmetic Pigments Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Cosmetic Pigments Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Cosmetic Pigments Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Cosmetic Pigments Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Cosmetic Pigments Market?

Who are the prominent players in Cosmetic Pigments Market?

