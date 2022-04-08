Photo Friday: FMI Participates in White House Trucking Event

Apr 8, 2022

By Jennifer Hatcher, Chief Public Policy Officer and Senior Vice President, Government Relations, FMI, and Christine Pollack, Vice President, Government Relations, FMI

On April 4, we had the privilege of attending a White House event with President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to celebrate the trucking profession and the White House’s 90 Day Trucking Challenge to expand the trucking workforce.

FMI has been working with the White House, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Labor and our member companies to become a cosponsor of the national trucking standard under the federal registered apprenticeship program to attract individuals to the food industry workforce. An aspect of the workforce initiative is the implementation of a pilot program to create apprenticeship slots for 18-21 year-old drivers to be allowed to train to drive trucks in interstate commerce.

A great highlight of the day was that President Biden specifically mentioned FMI in his remarks. The transcript of his remarks and the video link are below, as are a link to our statement for the event and a White House fact sheet which references FMI. We look forward to finding more ways to increase opportunities for young people and other underrepresented segments in our industry.

If you have any questions about partnering with FMI and the White House on establishing your own trucking apprenticeship program, please reach out to Christine Pollack at cpollack@fmi.org.

