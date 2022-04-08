Methyl Methacrylate Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 13.34 Billion at a CAGR of 5.2% By 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for Methyl Methacrylate in online retailing business, coupled with high investments in R&D of Methyl Methacrylate, are fueling market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Methyl Methacrylate Market is forecast to reach USD 13.34 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Methyl Methacrylate is a clear, colorless, highly flammable, slightly water-soluble industrial and commercial chemical and a methyl ester of methacrylic acid. Methacrylic acid methyl ester is another trade name of this chemical compound. Methyl methacrylate are mostly used in the manufacturing of highly used Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) surface coating & impact modifier for clear rigid polyvinyl chloride and are also widely utilized as an intermediate solvent chemical in the formulation of various chemical processing. The continuous expansion of the PMMA clear sheets, paint & coatings, adhesives, food packaging, mobile and computer casing and paper coating applications are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period. Direct & Intermediate solvent, chemical reagent, adherent, and other processing aids are some of its widely used end-usages.

Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow fastest with the highest growth rate of 6.1% in the period 2019 – 2028, owing to high market penetration in polymethyl methacrylate acrylic plastics and continuous expansion of the transparent acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) uses coupled with the extensive demand for this chemical compound as a solvent and intermediate agent in various industry verticals, especially in the regions like India and China.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema S.A, LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huayi (Group) Company, Kowa India Pvt. Ltd., and S.K. Panchal & Co., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Methyl Methacrylate monomers and derivatives are widely used for polymerization and in manufacturing products such as acrylic cast and extruded sheet, optical clarity products, scratch-resistant transparent products, food contact household appliances, impact modifiers for clear and rigid PVC, and solvent & water-based emulsion polymers. The polymerization sub-segment is forecasted to reach a market share of 64.2% by 2028 growing with a rate of 5.6% during the period 2019 – 2028.

Chemical intermediate sub-segment is measured to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period. Methyl Methacrylate is used in the chemical intermediate process of producing 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate, and n-butyl methacrylate, among others that are widely used in the coating polymers, textile ingredients, construction chemicals and others.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 34.1% by 2028.

Europe would reach a market share of 20.5% by 2028 and would grow at a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period. Germany & France have some of the valuable players in this region.

North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, with 25.7% of market possession by 2028 and CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital players of the market.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Methyl Methacrylate Market on the basis of Type, Material, End Users, Application and region:

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Polymerization

Chemical Intermediate

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Adhesive & Sealants

Paints & Coatings

PVC Impact Modifiers

Others

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

