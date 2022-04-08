Digital Classroom Market Is Set To Reach $283 Billion By 2026 With The Increasing Access To Internet

Digital Classroom Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Digital Classroom Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital classroom market size is expected to grow from $125.17 billion in 2021 to $147.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.12%. The change in the digital classroom market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to reach $282.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.6%.

Strong internet penetration is expected to propel the growth of the digital classroom global market. Internet penetration is defined as the number of internet users having access to the internet and that is measured by the number of users in a country. Access to the internet is fundamental to achieving the vision of a Digital classroom. Teachers and students mainly prefer online sources for gathering information on a topic and assignments, this is shaping the digital classroom market outlook. The potential of the Internet offers individual learners increase freedom from the physical limitations of the real world. Hereby internet is the main driver for the growth of the digital educational systems and digital classroom market. Therefore, internet penetration drives the digital classroom market.

North America was the largest region in the digital classroom market in 2021. The regions covered in the digital class market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Cloud-based learning is a key trend gaining popularity in the digital classroom market. Could-based learning has massively transformed the education system globally. Cloud-based learning is online learning that takes place on the cloud and provides a more convenient way of learning opportunities. Many companies operating in the digital classroom market are adopting cloud-based technologies as they have advantages such as improved administration, access to Information, online education courses, secure data storage. Examples of cloud-based technology and tools available for learning in recent times are Angular 5, Angular 6 Frameworks, Microsoft SQL Server 2016, Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing Platform. For instance, Jenzabar, Educomp, Ellucian, Google, and Microsoft are the companies operating in the digital classroom market and adopting cloud-based technology for e-learning.

Major players covered in the global digital classroom industry are Jenzabar, Discovery Education, Ellucian.com, Dell Inc, Blackboard Inc., Pearson education inc, DreamBox Learning, Oracle Corporation, Educomp Solutions, Smart Technologies Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Echo360, Inc., McGraw Hill Education, SABA Education, SABA Education, and Hitachi.

TBRC’s global digital classroom market analysis report is segmented by component into solutions, services, by product into digital classroom hardware, digital classroom content, digital classroom software, by application into K-12, higher education.



Digital Classroom Global Market Report 2022 – By Component (Solutions, Services), By Product (Digital Classroom Hardware, Digital Classroom Content, Digital Classroom Software), By Application (K-12, Higher Education) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a digital classroom global market overview, forecast digital classroom global market size and growth for the whole market, digital classroom global market segments, geographies, digital classroom global market trends, digital classroom market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

