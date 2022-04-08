Increasing Popularity Of Smart Appliances Transforms The Ironers Market Outlook

Ironers Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There has been a growing popularity of smart home ironers in the market. Smart home ironers are devices which are connected to other devices via the internet, and other technologies such as Bluetooth, near field communication (NFC) and Wi-Fi, shifting the ironers market outlook. The increased popularity of smart appliances can be attributed to the increased demand for smart homes, the rise in internet and smartphone penetration, and energy efficiency initiatives. The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology also supports the development of smart appliances. For instance, smart ironers contain an accelerometer chip installed in them which automatically switches off the iron by detecting the idle state. Bluetooth enabled ironers can provide the users with the status of the iron such as temperature, power usage etc. on their mobile phone and other Bluetooth enabled devices.

The global ironers market size is expected to grow from $0.89 billion in 2021 to $1.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The ironers market share is expected to reach $1.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Rapid urbanization is expected to contribute to the growth of the ironers market in the forecast period. Globally, the percentage of population living in urban areas is expected to reach 68% by 2050. The growth in the urban population coupled with the increasing demand among the millennials to look well-dressed, rise in disposable incomes, and increasing affordability among residents of cities will drive the demand for ironers.

Major players covered in the global ironers industry are GE, Hamilton Beach, Joy Mangano, Kenmore, Electrolux, Haier, Flyco, LG, Applica, Black and Decker, and Bosch.

TBRC’s global ironers market analysis report is segmented by product type into dry iron, steam iron, garment steamer, by function into automatic, non-automatic, by distribution channel into offline, online, by application into residential, commercial.

Ironers Global Market Report 2022– By Product Type (Dry iron, Steam Iron, Garment Steamer), By Function (Automatic, Non-automatic), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Application (Residential, Commercial)

