Events Industry Market 2022 Professional Survey Report | Industry Growth And Forecast To 2030

The global events industry market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data have published a novel research report on global Events Industry Market to offer comprehensive analysis of current and emerging market trends along with key developments in the industry. The report offers in-depth information about market share, market size, market revenue growth, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. The report also provides insights on different segments such as product types, applications, regional bifurcation along with top companies. The report is curated using primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by experts in the industry and is well-presented using various pictorial presentations such as tables, diagrams, charts and figures.

Increasing number of corporate meetings, conferences, sports events, and induction programs around the globe, growing interest among youth in business seminars and entrepreneurship, and rising need for event planners for a seamless and successful event are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period.

Revenue growth of events industry is significantly driven by factors such as increasing government as well as private sponsorships, rapid advancements in event management sector, and rising number of trade shows, exhibitions, and novel product launches. Other factors such as rapid digitalization, high penetration of Internet and social media, and rising demand for event management services such as hosting, ticket booking, event evaluation, location scouting, and catering are expected to drive global market revenue growth between 2022 to 2030.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Events Industry market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

• Access Destination Services

• BCD Group (BCD Meetings & Events)

• ATPI Ltd.

• Riviera Events

• Entertaining Asia

• Live Nation Worldwide Inc.

• StubHub

• Anschutz Entertainment Group

• Pollstar

• Cvent Inc.

• Capita Plc.

• Reed Exhibitions

• Questex LLC

• Outback Concerts

• The Freeman Company

• Penguins Limited

• CL Events

• Seven Events Ltd.

• Versatile Event Management

Detailed Segmentation in Our Report:

For the purpose of this report, the global events industry market is segmented into type, revenue source, organizer, age group and region:

Type Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Music Concert

• Festivals

• Sports

• Exhibitions and Conferences

• Corporate Events and Seminars

• Others

Revenue Source Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Ticket Sale

• Sponsorship

• Others

Organizer Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Corporate

• Sports

• Education

• Entertainment

• Others

Age Group Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Below 20 Years

• 21-40 Years

• Above 40 Years

Events Industry Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Events Industry market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

