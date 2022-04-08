Second Việt Nam Card Day to kick off in mid-April

VIETNAM, April 8 -

The first Việt Nam Card Day took place at Hà Nội's Bách Khoa Stadium in 2020. Photo hemera.vn

HÀ NỘI — The second Việt Nam Card Day is set to take place at Hà Nội’s Bách Khoa Stadium between April 16 and 17 with the theme of Tự tin mở lối (Leading the way).

The event is jointly held by Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper and the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) under the instruction of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), aiming to promote non-cash payments and digital transformation in the country.

Over 20 banks and financial institutions will participate in the event as sponsors and more than 100 firms join in to showcase their products.

Editor-in-chief of Tiền Phong Lê Xuân Sơn described the card day as a bridge that connects young people with innovative technologies and novel methods of payment.

“Banks and financial intermediaries can introduce their modern banking services to more clients during the event,” he said.

Nguyễn Quang Hưng, chairman of NAPAS, revealed that his corporation co-organises the event to promote cashless payments in line with the Governmental Project on Non-cash Payments from 2021 to 2025.

He said youngsters who try new payments at the event, such as VietQR and contactless credit cards, will receive small gifts from the organisers.

The organisers will also put aside VNĐ200 million (US$8750) and raise funds at the event to build schools for children in disadvantaged areas.

The first Việt Nam Card Day took place between November 7 and 8, 2020 with the theme Khơi dậy nội lực từ khủng hoảng COVID-19 thúc đẩy phát triển thanh toán không dùng tiền mặt (Building up strength after the COVID-19 pandemic to promote non-cash payments).

Seventeen banks and financial institutions were involved in the event and more than 100 booths exhibited firms' products during the occasion. — VNS