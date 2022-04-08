Submit Release
News Search

There were 900 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,158 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on Introduction of CARE Court Legislation

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Just over a month after Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a new policy framework for providing community-based mental health and substance use disorder treatment services to Californians with the most acute challenges, legislators today debuted measures that will establish the CARE Court framework.    Governor Newsom issued the following statement on SB 1338 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) and Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton), and AB 2830 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica):   “I thank the Legislature for moving with urgency to introduce this legislation that brings us a step closer to providing vital treatment and support for Californians struggling with severe schizophrenia spectrum and psychotic disorders.   “Sadly, the status quo provides support only after a criminal justice intervention or conservatorship. CARE Court is a paradigm shift, providing a new pathway for seriously ill individuals before they end up cycling through prison, emergency rooms, or homeless encampments.   “Over the past month, my Administration has traveled throughout the state meeting with impacted Californians and their loved ones, behavioral health experts, service providers, local officials and others to help shape the CARE Court framework.    “Passing this legislation in a timely manner is incredibly important to help those in desperate need of services receive the support they deserve. I look forward to our continued partnership with the Legislature and stakeholders to make CARE Court a reality in communities across California.”   The updated bill language will be available on www.leginfo.legislature.ca.gov within 24 hours, and the Administration anticipates the legislation will be passed by this summer. Stakeholders and members of the public can learn more about the CARE Court framework, provide their input, and keep abreast of developments here.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on Introduction of CARE Court Legislation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.