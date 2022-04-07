Submit Release
Save The Date: 2022 Maine Educator Summit August 9-10

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is hosting the 2022 Maine Educator Summit this summer to provide all Maine educators and school staff with opportunities for professional learning, peer networking, and resource materials to further support students impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic. In sponsoring this event, the Maine DOE aims to further support Maine’s education workforce in the areas of resilience, responsiveness, and a renewed approach to education.

We hope that you and your colleagues will join us for the 2022 Maine Educator Summit at the Augusta Civic Center on August 9-10, 2022. The summit will offer a variety of sessions around topics like social-emotional learning (SEL), school safety, interdisciplinary learning, special education, and more. Participants will be able to join several different learning sessions over the two-day event and the Maine DOE is encouraging teams from each School Administrative Unit (SAU) to register.

Be on the lookout for registration and Summit materials on the Maine DOE website. Reimbursement of accommodations, meals, and mileage is available.                              

Contact hours will also be provided.

If interested in presenting at the summit or for further information about the 2022 Maine Educator Summit, please reach out to Teri Peaslee, Continuous School Improvement Professional Development Coordinator, at (207) 530-7672.

#MEEducatorSummit

