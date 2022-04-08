Westminster Barracks / VAPO Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1002073

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Dermody

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/07/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brattleboro Police Department

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Aaron C. Adrian

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT

VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic violence victims

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/04/2022, at 1657 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from a residence on Main Street in the town of Wardsboro, reporting a Violation of Abuse Prevention Order.

Investigation determined that 36-year-old Aaron C. Adrian violated an Abuse Prevention Order at the above residence. Adrian was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.

Adrian was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 04/08/2022, at 1230 hours, to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/08/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Daniel Dermody

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)585-5055

Daniel.Dermody@vermont.gov