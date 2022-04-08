Westminster Barracks / VAPO Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1002073
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Dermody
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/07/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brattleboro Police Department
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Aaron C. Adrian
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT
VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic violence victims
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/04/2022, at 1657 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from a residence on Main Street in the town of Wardsboro, reporting a Violation of Abuse Prevention Order.
Investigation determined that 36-year-old Aaron C. Adrian violated an Abuse Prevention Order at the above residence. Adrian was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.
Adrian was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 04/08/2022, at 1230 hours, to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/08/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Daniel Dermody
Troop “B” Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)585-5055
Daniel.Dermody@vermont.gov