Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,144 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / VAPO Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

                                                                                                          

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1002073

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Dermody

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 04/07/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brattleboro Police Department

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Aaron C. Adrian

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT

 

VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic violence victims

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04/04/2022, at 1657 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from a residence on Main Street in the town of Wardsboro, reporting a Violation of Abuse Prevention Order.

 

Investigation determined that 36-year-old Aaron C. Adrian violated an Abuse Prevention Order at the above residence. Adrian was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.

 

Adrian was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 04/08/2022, at 1230 hours, to answer to the above charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/08/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED -   NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

Trooper Daniel Dermody

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)585-5055

Daniel.Dermody@vermont.gov

 

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / VAPO Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.