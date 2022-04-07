Submit Release
Leni-Kiko to promote eco-tourism

PUERTO PRINCESA, Palawan - In the time of climate crisis, vice-presidential candidate Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Thursday said he and his running-mate presidential candidate Leni Robredo will promote eco-tourism and sustainable development.

"Napakaganda ng Palawan, mula sa mga limestone cliff, mga malilinis at bughaw na dagat, mga coral reefs at mga gubat na na tahanan ng mga hayop at mga endemic na bulaklak. Kilala ang Palawan hindi lamang sa bansa pero kung 'di sa buong mundo. Best in the world 'ika nga," said Pangilinan.

"Lalo na ngayong may climate change, dapat ipagpatuloy ang mga ginagawa dito sa Palawan. In behalf of my children who enjoy Palawan's beauty and our children's children, I want to preserve the planet and promote eco-tourism and sustainability," he added.

In 2020, Condé Nast Travel rated Palawan as the fifth finest beach in Asia.

The province was named the "Best Island in the World" by famous travel publication Travel + Leisure in 2020, making it a four-time winner of the accolade.

Palawan is home to two UNESCO World Heritage Sites: the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park and the Tubbataha Reef National Marine Park, as well as being the Philippines' Cleanest and Greenest Province.

The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) recently approved several major projects in Palawan, including the construction of a wastewater treatment facility, modular floating docks, and solar streetlights in Coron; modular floating docks in various barangays in Puerto Princesa; and housing for hyperbaric chamber facilities for divers in El Nido and Coron.

Pangilinan, a champion of agriculture and the environment, has included the development of tourism and environmental protection in his platform of governance if elected vice president.

Agriculture, according to Pangilinan, goes hand in hand with environmental protection and natural resource preservation.

Pangilinan has filed 12 other agriculture and environment-related bills, including one on single-use plastic ban and rainwater collection, in the 18th Congress as a senator.

