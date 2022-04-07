HONTIVEROS MEETS WITH CENTRAL LUZON TRANSPORT LEADERS, REITERATES CALL ON EXPANDED SERVICE CONTRACTING

The drivers and operators of the Zambales Olongapo Bataan Transport group recently met with Senator Risa Hontiveros to discuss various issues surrounding jeepney modernization and the rising fuel prices.

The group relayed to the reelectionist Senator their concerns such as the unreasonable implementation of the jeepney modernization and the rising fuel prices that continue to burden the sector.

Hontiveros then vowed to support the group's call to defer the implementation of jeepney modernization and rehabilitate traditional jeepneys instead of completely phasing them out.

"Saan nga naman kukuha ang ating mga tsuper ng 1,500 kada araw para sa modern jeep? Kadalasan kulang pa nga ang kinikita sa pasada? Kaya suportado ko ang rehabilitasyon ng traditional na mga jeep, imbes na phase out," Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros also reiterated her call to not just provide fuel subsidies but expand the government's service contracting that will ensure drivers and operators will get their due in exchange for reliable and affordable services for the riding public in the face of these extraordinary fuel prices.

"Win-win solution ang service contracting. May ginhawa sa mga tsuper dahil sigurado ang kita. May ginhawa rin sa mga commuter dahil magiging abot-kaya ang pamasahe at hindi na kailangang pumila ng matagal bago makasakay," Hontiveros said.