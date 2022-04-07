Poe on resumption of fuel subsidy distribution:

The order to allow the resumption of fuel subsidy distribution to public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators is a timely response by the Commission on Elections.

We urge the government to speed up efforts on the use of digital payments through financial service providers like e-wallets for a more efficient aid distribution during a crisis.

The use of the national ID system will also make it easier to identify and verify the data of beneficiaries.

Help is most effective when it reaches our people in their time of need.