Lacson: On the Comelec's Allowing the Resumption of Fuel Subsidy Distribution

PHILIPPINES, April 7 - Press Release April 7, 2022

https://pinglacson.net/article/on-the-comelecs-allowing-the-resumption-of-fuel-subsidy-distribution

Way to go and kudos to the Commission on Elections for acting expeditiously on such a no-brainer issue involving the fuel subsidy grant under the Special Provision under the Department of Transportation's 2022 budget.

This is a great deal for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators, as well as farmers and fisherfolk who are dealing with the continued rise in prices of oil.

