Lacson: On the Comelec's Allowing the Resumption of Fuel Subsidy Distribution

On the Comelec's Allowing the Resumption of Fuel Subsidy Distribution

Way to go and kudos to the Commission on Elections for acting expeditiously on such a no-brainer issue involving the fuel subsidy grant under the Special Provision under the Department of Transportation's 2022 budget.

This is a great deal for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators, as well as farmers and fisherfolk who are dealing with the continued rise in prices of oil.