Party leader applauds improved coal workers' income, quality of life

VIETNAM, April 7 -

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng (centre) visits Vàng Danh JSC (member of the Việt Nam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation - Vinacomin) and gives presents to the workers here, as part of his working trip to Quảng Ninh Province on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Wednesday led a Party delegation to visit the workers of the Vàng Danh Coal JSC, member of the National Coal and Mining Industries Holding Corporation (Vinacomin) in Uông Bí City, Quảng Ninh Province.

Accompanying Trọng was Trương Thị Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Central Organisation Commission of the Party Central Committee, and Lê Minh Hưng, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of Party Central Committee’s Office.

During the visit, the Party leader expressed his delight at the increasing quality of life and incomes of the workers of the company, as well as of the mining industries.

Set up in June 6, 1964, Vàng Danh is the biggest company in terms of scale and mining output of the entire Vinacomin group.

After 58 years, the company has produced 70 million tonnes of coal, dug more than 840,000m of new tunnels, and in recent years, the company’s output reached above 3 million tonnes, five times the original designed capacity.

The workers’ lives have all been gradually improving, with cultural and sporting events frequently held to boost morale, which in turn, improves productivity.

The average income of workers in 2021 reached VNĐ17 million (US$743.4) a month, VNĐ22 million for tunnel workers, and about 400 persons hitting income of over VNĐ350 million a year, according to the company’s leaders.

After inspecting the dormitories of the workers and engineers here and speaking with them, Party leader Trọng welcomed the improved standards of living and income of the company despite the great challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two five-floor fully furnished dormitories, worth VNĐ55 billion ($2.4 million), offer accommodation for 400 workers of the company all free of charge.

Trọng said the worker class of Việt Nam are not only great workers, but also people with rich spirits and compassion.

He also noted that the Vietnamese working class, in Quảng Ninh in particular, have all displayed great examples of heroism in war and in peace.

The Party chief urged workers and their families to continue upholding the spirit of unity to build Quảng Ninh and contribute to the prosperity of Việt Nam.

Earlier in the morning, General Secretary Trọng and his delegation came to offer incense in memory of King - Buddha Emperor Trần Nhân Tông at Yên Tử Scenic Landscape Complex in Uông Bí City. — VNS