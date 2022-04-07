PHILIPPINES, April 7 - Press Release April 7, 2022 De Lima shares result of medical tests, grateful she is healthy Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima disclosed that the tests conducted during her routine general medical checkup from April 5-6 bared good results as they showed that she is not suffering from any serious or alarming health condition. De Lima, who was allowed to go on a medical furlough, said she is thankful for being blessed with good health and people who genuinely care for her. "Lumabas na po ang mga resulta ng kakatapos ko lang na annual routine checkup. Sa awa po ng Diyos ay wala pong nakita na nakakabahalang sakit o seryosong karamdaman. I am well and I thank the Lord for continuously blessing me with good health," she said. "I am grateful to my family, friends and supporters for their prayers and compassion. My most profound gratitude also to the doctors, nurses and staff of Manila Doctors Hospital for taking good care of me. Maraming salamat. Bukod sa dasal, kayo po ang nagpapalakas ng loob ko," she added. De Lima was confined at the Manila Doctors Hospital for roughly 28 hours, from April 5-6, after her Very Urgent Motion for Medical Furlough was granted by the Muntinlupa Courts handling her remaining two cases. In her five-page Motion, the Senator stated that a general medical examination is necessary "in order to ensure that every aspect of her health is well and that she does not suffer from any serious illness, considering that she is already in her senior years." It may be recalled that, during a medical check-up last Feb. 15, 2018, an impression of a liver mass was found and had become the subject of her Motion for Medical Furlough dated Feb. 22 of the same year. While said impression of liver mass turned out to be benign, she was advised to have it annually checked. Last year, the lady Senator from Bicol also experienced bouts of headache and generalized weakness which, according to her doctors, were associated with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo and reactive hypertension. To ensure the non-recurrence of the above health conditions, it was also recommended that her tests be repeated. Some of the tests De Lima underwent during her recent furlough included a chest X-ray, CT scan, bone densitometry, doppler ultrasound, colonoscopy, mammogram, and other lab tests. Following the court's order, a high-spirited De Lima, escorted by members of the Philippine National Police, left the hospital at around 4PM yesterday (April 6), to return to her detention quarters at the PNP Custodial Center, Camp Crame. Stressing that she is okay, the Senator even politely refused to use a wheelchair offered by the hospital's nurses. "Alam kong hindi titigil ang mga nagkakalat ng fake news ukol sa aking kalusugan, na ang iba pa nga ay nakuha pang ipakalat na ako ay pumanaw na dahil sa karamdaman. Kaakibat nitong normal na resulta ng aking checkup, ipinapanalangin ko rin ang mga nasa likod ng walang tigil na kasinungalingan laban sa akin," De Lima said. "Sana ay matauhan din kayo sa inyong ginagawa, lalo pa't mayroon din kayong mga ina, ama, kapatid, kapamilya't mga mahal sa buhay na hindi ninyo gagawing masamang biro ang kanilang kalusugan at palalabasing sila ay pumanaw na. Pero salamat, inspirasyon ko rin kayo para lalong magpakatatag at lalong lumaban," De Lima said.